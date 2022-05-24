Honor the Service and Sacrifice of Our Fallen Veterans During Memorial Day Ceremony

On Monday, May 30, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, veterans and the community are invited to attend the Memorial Day Ceremony at the New Bern National Cemetery located at 1711 National Avenue. The Craven County Veterans’ Council, the event sponsor, is pleased to announce the return of Memorial Day Ceremony to the New Bern National Cemetery following a two-year absence due to Federal COVID restrictions.
We observe Memorial Day to honor the service and sacrifice of our fallen veterans. First established on February 1, 1867, New Bern National Cemetery was initially used to reinter remains from the numerous battlefield cemeteries around the area, including nearly 1,000 unknown soldiers and the remains of Union soldiers who died at the Battle of New Bern. As of the end of 2005 there were 7,517 interments In this hallowed ground. Currently the cemetery is closed to new interments.
On Memorial Day we honor and pay tribute to lives of the men and women buried in the cemetery. All are veterans that took a sacred oath to defend the Constitution of the United Sates against all enemies and to safeguard and guarantee the freedoms we enjoy. Our purpose is not only to honor their memories, but preserve and carry their commitment to freedom.
The Memorial Day program will consist of the Invocation, presentation of the National Colors, singing of the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, the introduction of Gold Star Mothers, and reading of the Gettysburg Address. Our guest speaker is MG Kurt J. Ryan, USA (Ret). The close of the program follows with the placing of veteran and community wreaths and conclude with the sounding of Taps.
The Memorial Day Ceremony is organized and sponsored by the Craven County Veterans’ Council, which is composed of representatives of eleven Craven County Veteran Organizations and Friends of the Council. Our special thanks to the Girl Scout Enchanting Waters Service Unit of Craven County, BSA Scout Troop 584, the Young Marine Corps League, and Junior Reserve officer Training Corps for their much-needed support.
Limited seating is provided; however, it is suggested that attendees bring personal weather protection and lawn chairs. This is a rain or shine event. Should we encounter sever weather, please take personal precautionary measures until the threat has passed.
Please join us and honor our fallen veterans.
Dobert Owsley, Craven County Veteran Council, Media Coordinator