Havelock Bear Sightings and Safety Tips

The Havelock Police Department is aware of a possible black bear in the East Prong Slocum Creek area. This area is off Gray Fox Road, Hollywood Boulevard, Oakwood Drive and surrounding streets. North Carolina Wildlife is aware of this. The Department has also received information of a bear in the area of Tucker Creek Middle School.
With all of the construction taking place on the Havelock Bypass, there is a high probability of residents seeing more bears in the area.
Here are a few safety tips for you and your family:
- Never feed or approach a bear. Feeding bears will only draw them closer to your home and they may frequent that location more looking for food.
- Secure garbage and recycling cans. Food odors will attract them to your cans.
- Remove bird feeders when bears are active. Birdseed and other grains have high-calorie content making them attractive to bears.
- Never leave pet food outside. Store pet food in locked or sealed containers inside your home, not outside or in an open garage area.
- Clean and store grills. Cleaning them after each use, to include the drip trays helps reduce food odors that may attract wildlife in general.
- Alert neighbors to any bear activity. If you see bears or evidence of bears, let the neighborhood know about it.
- Do not bait or attempt to shoot any wildlife.
The authority on wildlife and specifically bears falls under the NC Wildlife Division. To report a wildlife violation, contact NC Wildlife at 1-800-662-7137. For additional information about wildlife, please visit ncwildlife.org.
By Christopher L. Morning, Chief of Police, Havelock Police Department