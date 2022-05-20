Habitat for Humanity to Celebrate Cox Family Home Dedication

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County has been building homes, community, and hope in the Pembroke neighborhood over the past year and is gearing up to continue.
On Saturday, May 21 at 8:30 a.m., Habitat will celebrate Christine Cox and family with a home dedication at 1904 Wake Street. The home dedication will acknowledge her journey to homeownership and celebrate the beginning of a new chapter as she and her family prepare to move into their home. The community is invited to join the celebration with Habitat for Humanity staff, volunteers, community partners, and city and county officials.
Christine and her family are excited for this chapter of their life and grateful for the opportunity to own a home in a safe, stable, affordable home made possible through Habitat for Humanity Craven County Homeownership program, incredible/wonderful construction staff, and generous/amazing volunteers. The home was built over the course of 7 months with volunteers from several different groups including: Missions Group of Frederick MD Habitat for Humanity, NAVAIR, Parker Brown Group, The Epiphany School of Global Studies, The Die Hards core volunteers of Habitat for Humanity Craven County, and family members and friends.
To learn more and to volunteer with us, please visit cravencountyhabitat.org.
By Semantha Watkins, Homeowner Services Coordinator, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County