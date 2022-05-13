Garden Lecture Series: Flowers, Farming and Family

Join us for our May 2022 Garden Lecture Series featuring Victoria and Taij Cotten, farmers at Perry-winkle Farm, a cut flower and vegetable farm in Chatham County, North Carolina, on May 14th at 10:30 a.m., Cullman Hall, North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St.
This garden lecture will focus on their journey becoming farmers, their partnership with their “farm-ily”, and tips and tricks of growing and harvesting flowers.
Submitted by Sharon Bryant, African American Outreach Coordinator, Tryon Palace