Garden Lecture Series: Flowers, Farming and Family

May 13, 2022
Victoria and Taij Cotten and children
Victoria and Taij Cotten

Join us for our May 2022 Garden Lecture Series featuring Victoria and Taij Cotten, farmers at Perry-winkle Farm, a cut flower and vegetable farm in Chatham County, North Carolina, on May 14th at 10:30 a.m., Cullman Hall, North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St.

This garden lecture will focus on their journey becoming farmers, their partnership with their “farm-ily”, and tips and tricks of growing and harvesting flowers.

Submitted by Sharon Bryant, African American Outreach Coordinator, Tryon Palace

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Shaking hands Support New Bern Now

Payment Options

RSS Recent Shows

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design