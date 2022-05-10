‘Funny Thing’ is Happening on the way to New Bern Civic Theatre this Friday

Stephen Sondheim’s musical comedy A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is coming to New Bern Civic Theatre (NBCT) with a parade of farce, screwball comedy, boisterous Romans and mistaken identities. The show opens Friday, May 13, and will run each weekend through May 28.
“This show does not take itself too seriously, which is exactly what I love about it,” said Michael Tahaney, NBCT executive director. “You get to experience all the genius of Sondheim, while also getting to meet this wild and silly cast of characters.”
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is a bawdy musical comedy in which Pseudolus (Keith Boyd) struggles to win the hand of a beautiful, but slow-witted Courtesan named Philia (Erika Butters) for his young master Hero (Gabe Figueredo). This ancient Roman farce takes place in front of three adjacent houses. First, is the brothel of Marcus Lycus (Craig Ramey), a peddler of courtesans. Next is the house of Senex (George Oliver) and Domina (Liz Witten), where their aroused teenage son Hero lives with their slaves Pseudelous and Hysterium (Peyton Jenkins). Last is the house of Erronius (Michael Beckman) who continually bemoans the mysterious disappearance of his long-lost son and daughter. Hijinks, potions, disguises, secret schemes and mistaken identities result in this screwball farce.
Funny Thing is directed by Neil Oliver and produced by Nina Banfield. Frequent visitors to NBCT will recognize performers from previous shows including Rock of Ages, Clue, Baskerville, Young Frankenstein, Peter and the Starcatcher and more. “Funny Thing” also features several performers from the Walk-In Bathtub improv comedy troupe and Marz Aerial Arts and Fitness.
This show is sponsored by The Law Offices of Oliver & Cheek, PLLC and is part of the 2022 Season brought to you by our Season Sponsor, Toyota of New Bern.
Tickets range from $16-24 and are available online at NewBernCivicTheatre.
By Michael Tahaney, Executive Director