Free Summer Camp — Smiles, Laughter and Fun

May 27, 2022

Hand drawn crayon kids playing

Area Day Reporting Center will host their Free Annual Summer Camp – Smiles, Laughter and Fun.

Youth will engage in educational, recreational, and social activities each day.

Lunch will be provided.

Dates:  July 5 – 15, 2022

Time:  9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location:  500 Fort Totten Dr.

Pre-registration is required before 3:00 p.m. on June 27, 2022.

Campers:  9-15 years old

Office hours:  9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact Barbara Holloway or Robert Johnson Jr. at 252-638-6542.

Submitted by Linster Strayhorn III, ADRC Consultant

.

