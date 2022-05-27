Free Summer Camp — Smiles, Laughter and Fun

Area Day Reporting Center will host their Free Annual Summer Camp – Smiles, Laughter and Fun.
Youth will engage in educational, recreational, and social activities each day.
Lunch will be provided.
Dates: July 5 – 15, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Location: 500 Fort Totten Dr.
Pre-registration is required before 3:00 p.m. on June 27, 2022.
Campers: 9-15 years old
Office hours: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
For more information, please contact Barbara Holloway or Robert Johnson Jr. at 252-638-6542.
Submitted by Linster Strayhorn III, ADRC Consultant