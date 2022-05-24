The Trent Cadillac – GMC “Footloose on the Neuse” Summer Concert Series returns to Union Point Park in downtown New Bern on Friday, May 27th! The first concert of the season features the British Invaders! Based in Leland, North Carolina, The British Invaders covers music from all of the great English groups. From The Animals to The Zombies, it’s all there: The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, The Who, The Dave Clark Five, The Hollies, Herman’s Hermits, and more.
Other acts scheduled for this summer include:
- Friday, June 10 – I-42 Band
- Friday, June 24 – Trial By Fire – Journey Tribute Band
- Friday, July 15 – Carolina Dreamers
- Friday, August 12 – The Ultimate Eagles Tribute – On the Border
- Friday, August 26 – REV ON – The Foreigner Experience
- Friday, September 2 – The Tams
- Saturday, September 10 – West End Mambo
“We are very excited to bring the Summer Concert Series back in 2022! The community really seems to enjoy the series and that makes us happy,” said Kari Warren, Interim Director of Parks and Recreation. “We have a great lineup of musical entertainment scheduled this summer. This series would not be possible without the support of Trent Cadillac-GMC! We look forward to seeing everyone in the Park this summer!”
All concerts are free and start at 6:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy great music by the water at Union Point Park. Pets must be on a leash. Sorry, no coolers. Food trucks will be on site. The Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Trent Cadillac-GMC and presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. For additional information, call 252-639-2901 or visit our parks and recreation page online at NewBernNC.gov.
By Kari Greene-Warren, Interim Director of Parks & Recreation