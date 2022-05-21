Dunkin’ Plans Re-Opening Celebration of Next Generation Store

People who live, work and travel through New Bern can now experience Dunkin’s store of the future, one of only a few of its kind in the area. After a full remodel, Dunkin’ will re-open its restaurant at 2315 Neuse Blvd on Tuesday, May 24 featuring the brand’s next generation design, with a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies.
The restaurant will open at 5:00 a.m. on opening day, awarding the first 50 guests in line with Free Coffee for a Year to the store and will celebrate at 8:00 a.m. with a ribbon cutting with local dignitaries, the franchisee and crew, and guests. After opening day, the restaurant will be open from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Exciting elements of Dunkin’s new restaurant experience at the Neuse Blvd location include:
Modern Design: The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.
Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas,cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.
Dunkin’ on Demand: Dunkin’ has also introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups, so that members of the DD Perks® Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. Guests will be able to track the status of their orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant via a new digital order status board.
Increased Energy Efficiency: The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement™ restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.
“We are thrilled to be a part of Dunkin’s next generation store initiative and can’t wait to bring this innovative new restaurant to the community,” said franchisee, Rick Holloway. “The new menu offerings and approachable atmosphere will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans and help keep New Bern running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”
