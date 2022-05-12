Craven County Commissioners’ Meeting Agenda — May 16, 2022

CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
APPROVE AGENDA
1. CONSENT AGENDA
A. MINUTES OF MAY 2, 2022 REGULAR SESSION
The Board will be requested to approve the minutes of May 2, 2022 regular session, as shown in Attachment #1.A.
B. TAX RELEASES AND REFUNDS
The Board will be requested to approve the tax releases and refunds, as shown in Attachment #1.B.
C. SOLID WASTE BUDGET AMENDMENT
The Solid Waste Department uses diesel to fuel its seven backhoes at each of the County’s seven Convenience Centers. Due to price increases in diesel fuel, the Solid Waste Department will have a shortfall of $4,000.00 in the gasoline expenditure line (1014721-43111). o far this fiscal year, the Solid Waste Department has collected $102,479.00 in scrap metal sales. This revenue line was budgeted at $75,000.00 so this reflects additional revenue of $27,479.00. This revenue is budgeted as miscellaneous revenue (1014721-38200). The Solid Waste Department is requesting to recognize $4,000.00 of additional revenue from the miscellaneous revenue line (1014721-38200) and increasing the gasoline line (1014721-43111) by $4,000.00. Recognizing this revenue will allow the Solid Waste Department to continue operations at the seven Convenience Centers. The Board will be requested to approve the budget amendment, shown in Attachment #1.C., in the amount of $4,000.
D. SHERIFF’S OFFICE BUDGET AMENDMENT – DONATION CHECK
The Sheriff’s Office received a donation check in the amount of $40.00 from a citizen of Craven County. This check will be used to purchase a variety of items that the office desires. The Board will be requested to approve the budget amendment, shown in Attachment #1.D, in the amount of $40.00.
Board Action: A roll call vote is needed to approve the consent agenda items
DEPARTMENTAL MATTERS
2. HEALTH – NEW FEES: Jennifer Blackmon, Human Services Deputy Director
The Craven County Health Department is requesting to add two new procedure codes that are exclusively for Medicare patients to the fee schedule. (See Attachment #2)
Board Action: Approve new fees
3. SOCIAL SERVICES: Geoffrey Marett
A. Adult Protective Services Essential Services Funding Budget Amendment
American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding allocated by the Division of Aging and Adult Services to allow county departments of social services to provide essential services for adults for whom the need for protective services has been substantiated. Funds are 100% Federal, no County match required.
The Board will be requested to approve the budget amendment, shown in Attachment #3.A., in the amount of $28,322.00.
Board Action: Approve budget amendment; a roll call vote is needed
B. Foster Care IVE Funding Budget Amendment
Additional funds needed for IVE foster care board payments through the end of the fiscal year. Foster care IVE funds are reimbursed at approximately 86% Fed/State funds for eligible room and board payments.
The Board will be requested to approve the budget amendment, shown in Attachment #3.B., in the amount of $125,000.00.
Board Action: Approve budget amendment; a roll call vote is needed
C. Representative Payee Special Funds Budget Amendment
In accordance with GASB 84 for fiduciary activities, the DSS Trust Fund must now be recognized as a Special Revenue Fund. The additional budget requested represents the additional funds collected to disburse on behalf of DSS Clients in relation to the Representative Payee Fund.
The Board will be requested to approve the budget amendment, shown in Attachment #3.C., in the amount of $220,000.00.
Board Action: Approve budget amendment; a roll call vote is needed
4. EMERGENCY SERVICES – CONVEYANCE OF PROPERTY: Stanley Kite, Emergency Services Director
In 2020, the Craven County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of five FEMA trailers on behalf of United Way of Coastal Carolina d/b/a Craven County Disaster Recovery Alliance for the purpose of emergency housing within Craven County. Craven County was to hold the trailers as assets for two years. The two-year hold has expired and staff requests approval to transfer to the United Way of Coastal Carolina.
Emergency Services is requesting approval of a resolution, shown as Attachment #4, authorizing the Conveyance of Property (five FEMA trailers) to the United Way of Coastal Carolina d/b/a Craven County Disaster Recovery Alliance.
Board Action: Approve resolution
5. RECREATION AND PARKS – REQUEST TO PURCHASE TWO PAINT MACHINES FOR ATHLETIC FIELDS: Billy Wilkes, Recreation & Parks Director
In fiscal year 2022, the Recreation and Parks Department has seen an increase in participation in the department’s programs and in registration for several youth sport organizations that are provided facilities by the County. The budget for recreation fees is $36,150.00. So far this year, we have collected $45,999.00 in this revenue line which is $9,849.00 above the budgeted amount. With the increase in usage and demand, the equipment has seen increased usage in the last several years.
The department has three paint machines with only one of those working consistently. The need for new paint machines became more evident soon after the 2023 budget requests were submitted. In the last few months, we been either ordering parts or sending machines off for repair. Painting athletic fields is essential to our leagues and events.
We request to budget $5,900.00 in additional revenue in the Recreation Fee line (1015910-34404) and increase the Capital Outlay $500-$4,999 expenditure line (1015910-47321) by $5,900.00 to purchase one new paint machine for each park. These paint machines last approximately 12-15 years and the two that we are currently having problems with are over 12 years old.
The Board will be requested to approve the budget amendment, shown in Attachment #5, in the amount of $5,900.00.
Board Action: Approve budget amendment; a roll call vote is needed
6. PLANNING – SUBDIVISION FOR APPROVAL: Don Baumgardner, Planning Director
The Planning Board met on April 28, 2022 and recommended the following subdivision for approval:
Reedy Creek PH 6 – Final:
- Property is owned by Reedy Creek, LLC
- Property is surveyed by Robert Davis, PLS
- Property is located within Twp. 7 off Goose Creek Rd. (SR1962)
- Parcel ID 7-100-K-007 & 7-100-K-6000
- Subdivision contains 19 lots of 12.832 acres
- Lots will be served by Craven County water and proposed individual septic systems
- Proposed road names: Red Maple Ln. & Persimmon Dr.
Maps of the subdivision are shown in Attachment #6.
Board Action: Approve subdivision, as recommended
7. SHERIFF – JAG GRANT AWARD: Captain Scott
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a grant of $18,308.64 from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program (JAG). This grant award allows for a variety of purchases that support a broad range of activities to prevent and control crime based on our local needs and conditions. The Sheriff’s Office plans to purchase multiple items, such as a PepperBall Launcher with rounds and equipment, ASR Suppressor for a Rifle, Battle Steel Ballistic Blanket, and more with the allotted funds.
The Board will be requested to approve the budget amendment, show in Attachment #7, in the amount of $18,309.00.
Board Action: Approve budget amendment; a roll call vote is needed
8. SOLID WASTE – AUTHORIZATION TO EXECUTE OYSTER SHELL RECYCLING AGREEMENT: Steven Aster, Solid Waste Director
The North Carolina Coastal Federation has received a grant to purchase three 10-yard dumpsters designated for oyster shell recycling. The North Carolina Coastal Federation has expressed their desire to partner with Coastal Environmental Partnership Landfill (CRSWMA) and Craven County Solid Waste Department to utilize existing facilities as an added service for citizens in Craven County. The Craven County Solid Waste Department has acknowledged the Croatan Convenience Center as the best facility for one of these dumpsters. The Croatan Convenience Center is located at 7240 US 70 E, New Bern NC. The other two dumpsters will be placed at the Grantsboro Transfer Station and the Craven County Landfill operated by the Coastal Environmental Partnership.
Under this agreement, Craven County would allow citizens to bring their used oyster shells to the Croatan Center for disposal at no cost to Craven County or Craven County citizens. Once the dumpster is full, the Coastal Environmental Partnership will haul the dumpster to an approved North Carolina Coastal Federation oyster shell recycling center. This is a one-year self-renewing agreement that the County has the possibility to get out of at any time we please.
The Solid Waste Department requests that the Craven County Board of Commissioners authorize the County Manager to execute the agreement, shown in Attachment #8, with the North Carolina Coastal Federation and the Coastal Environmental Partnership for oyster shell recycling at the Croatan Convenience Center.
Board Action: Authorize the County Manager to execute the agreement with the North Carolina Coastal Federation and CRSWMA, for oyster shell recycling at the Croatan Convenience Center.
9. WATER – APPROVAL AND AWARD OF LAWSON CREEK BOOSTER PUMP STATION PROJECT: Gene Hodges, Assistant County Manager; Dail Booth, Water Superintendent; Elliot Thomas, Assistant Water Superintendent
When Hurricane Florence struck Craven County, the Lawson Creek Pump Station was irreparably damaged. This pump station is a sub-surface “vault” containing pumps, pipes, valves, and electrical controls that interconnects under the river the two water systems that Craven County operates. This pump is critical in Craven County’s plan to reduce the amount of water that is drawn out of the Black Creek aquifer per State of North Carolina regulations.
On June 17, 2019, the Craven County Board of Commissioners selected CJS Conveyance, LLC as the engineer to design and oversee the repairs to this critical component of the water system. On September 8, 2020, the Board of Commissioners approved the first phase of this repair project that entailed the fabrication and installation of an interim by-pass pump to connect the two water systems while the permanent pump is designed, fabricated, and installed. The interim pump has been installed and has been in use since the summer of 2021. Currently, the water system that is supplied from the Water Treatment Plant on Lewis Farm Road is providing approximately 500,000 gallons a day to the system that is located in Northwest Craven. The next step is the fabrication and installation of a permanent booster pump to be housed in an elevated pump station with backup power generation that will be elevated above the surveyed high water mark from Hurricane Florence. A request for proposals (RFP) was issued on March 14, 2022 and a pre-bid meeting was held on March 24, 2022. Originally the bid opening date was March 12, 2022 but there were no bidders. The bid solicitation was reopened with a due date of April 20, 2022. This time we received 4 bids for this project. The bids ranged in price from $966,692.11 to $1,307,710.50. The low bidder was James L. Cayton Utilities, Inc.. The certified bid tab is included in the attachment. CJS Conveyance performed reference checks on this firm and all references received were positive. The recommendation from CJS Conveyance is to award the project to James L. Cayton Utilities, Inc in the amount of $966,692.11. Included in this packet along with the certified bid tab is a recommendation of award from the CJS Conveyance, a detailed engineering site plan, and photos of various structures that depict the aesthetics of the building that will house the booster pump station.
Attached is a Project Ordinance Amendment and related Budget Amendment in the amount of $1,063,693 that funds this phase of this project. he amount is broken down as follows:
Construction: $966,693
Contingency: $97,000
Total: $1,063,693
The request is for the Board of Commissioners to approve a project ordinance amendment and associated budget amendment in the amount of $1,063,693 to fund this project and to authorize the County Manager to execute the agreement with James L Cayton Utilities, Inc for this phase of the repairs to the Lawson Creek Booster Pump Station. (See Attachment #9)
Board Action: Approve the project ordinance amendment and associated budget amendment and authorize the County Manager to prepare and execute an agreement with James L. Cayton Utilities, Inc to perform the work as specified.
10. FINANCE – FINES/FORFEITURES BUDGET AMENDMENT: Craig Warren, Finance Director
Fines and Forfeitures collected year-to-date by the County and remitted to the school system have exceeded the $375,000.00 originally budgeted. At this time, it is projected that an additional $260,000.00 will be collected through the end of June. A budget amendment, shown as Attachment #10, is being requested that will increase the budgeted revenue and corresponding expenditure to the school system.
Board Action: Approve budget amendment; a roll call vote is needed
11. FY 2022-2023 PROPOSED BUDGET PRESENTATION: Jack Veit
County Manager, Jack Veit, will present the proposed budget for FY 2022-2023.
Board Action: Receive information
12. APPOINTMENTS
A. PENDING
B. CURRENT
C. UPCOMING
Board Action: Appointments will be effective immediately, unless otherwise specified.
A. Pending:
Community Child Protection Team
Craven County Board of Adjustments
Craven County Clean Sweep
Board of Equalization and Review
B. Current:
Craven Community College Board of Trustees – 1 applicant
- Jennifer Dacey (does not seek reappointment)
- Augustus Drewry Willis, IV
(See Attachment #12.B)
Fireman’s Relief Fund Board of Trustees – 1 applicant
- Dennis Wilson – Township 6 – no response yet
- Brian Wielhouwer – Township 6 – no response yet
- Marlow V. Jones (See Attachment #12.B)
Emergency Medical Services – seek reappointment
- Alexander Strickler
- Jonathan Stephens
Craven Aging Planning Board – seeks reappointment
- Anita Douglas – Client Rep
Fire Tax Commissioners – seeks reappointment
- James Hendrix – Township 5 Harlowe
Craven County Social Services Board – seeks reappointment
- Rex Bennett
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Authority – seeks reappointment
- Bill Pope
Juvenile Crime Prevention Council – seek reappointment
- Jennifer Dacey
- Robert Brinson
C. UPCOMING: Terms Expiring May and June, 2022
Board of Equalization and Review – seeks reappointment
- Joe Fogleman (District 1 – appointed 2012)
Emergency Medical Services
- Candace Pereira
Fire Tax Commissioners
- Sandy Hammer – Township 5 Harlowe
Juvenile Crime Prevention Council
- Susan Hall
13. COUNTY ATTORNEY’S REPORT: Arey Grady
The County previously received and approved an offer to purchase this real property, in the amount of $2,430.00, subject to the completion of the upset bid process. The offer was advertised, and there were no upset bids, the final bid being $2,430.00. The upset bid period has now expired, and the County Attorney recommends approval of the conveyance at the purchase price of $2,430.00. The County originally acquired this property through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $1,508.33. The tax value of this property is $2,430.00.
Should the Board of Commissioners authorize this transaction, the resolution, shown as Attachment #13, should be adopted, which in turn will authorize the execution and delivery of the necessary documents.
Board Action: Adopt resolution approving conveyance after expiration of the upset bid period.
14. COUNTY MANAGER’S REPORT: Jack Veit
15. COMMISSIONERS’ REPORTS
16. CLOSED SESSION
The Board will be requested to go into Closed Session pursuant to NCGS 143-318.11 (a)(4), and NCGS 143-318.11(a)(1) to discuss matters relating to the location or expansion of industries or other businesses in the area served by the public body and to prevent disclosure of information that is privileged or confidential.
By Alison Newcombe, Administrative Secretary, Craven County Manager’s Office