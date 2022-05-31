Craven CC’s Lifetime Learning Center to Host John Brown’s “Little” Big Band

Craven Community College’s Lifetime Learning Center (LLC) will host a performance by John Brown’s “Little” Big Band on Friday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. in Orringer Auditorium.
John Brown and his “Little” Big Band will bring the sound of the 1940s swing band music to life in this evening show of instruments and big, dramatic notes. The “little” comes from the number of people they have displayed on stage. Despite their 11-member size, this group packs a big band punch and is in high demand for feature performances at concert halls, educational residencies, concerts and private events across North Carolina and beyond.
John Brown, a bassist since he was 13, has several accomplishments including performing with the North Carolina Symphony and well-known artists such as Wynton Marsalis, Elvin Jones, Nnenna Freelon, Mark Whitefield and others.
The Havelock High School Jazz band, under the Director of Jorge Benítez, will travel to Craven CC to participate in an afternoon Jazz workshop with Brown and his band.
To view music video previews or purchase tickets, visit our Lifetime Learning Center webpage. For questions, call Jennifer Baer at 252-633-2618.
Submitted by Craig Ramey, Director of Communications