Community Welcome to Participate in Scouts Remembrance Day

The annual Scout flag placing at the New Bern National Cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day is scheduled for May 28. The program, Scout Remembrance Day, is sponsored by the Enchanting Waters Girl Scouts of New Bern and supported by community BSA Scouts and the Young Marines.
The purpose of this event is to remember and honor the sacrifice and commitment to freedom of fallen veterans by placing small American flags on each grave site.
The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the presentation of our National Colors followed by the singing of the National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, and reading of patriotic poems.
Veterans will be asked to assemble in front of the presentation shelter to be recognized for their service. The Colors are retired and Taps played.
Veterans and the community are welcome to help place American flags on graves at the end of the program.
Please do not enter the cemetery before 8:30 a.m.
For more information email Diane Buchner.
Submitted by Dobert Owsley