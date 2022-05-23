Join the Coastal Women’s Forum for Hat Social

Create your hat (or entire outfit!) to depict your favorite nautical, beach, or ocean movie character.
We will be judging for the:
- Most Creative
- Most Realistic
- Most Decorative Hat
- Funniest & Splashiest
There will be a game and prizes for the winners. If you would like to donate a prize, please drop off at Nautical Wheelers for Chrissie White by Friday, May 27th. We will not accept donations after this date to give us time to prepare the prizes.
Members in good standing attend for free but you must register. Guests are welcome! Guests must register and pay online in advance. Registration Deadline is June 1, 2022, so don’t delay. Register today!
We can’t wait to see your creativity in Action!
Registration is required. Registration deadline is Wednesday, June 1st, by 5:00 p.m.
Meal Cancellation Policy:
If you made a reservation and cannot attend, please CANCEL your reservation via email no later than noon May 31st or you will be responsible to cover the cost of your meal.
by Coastal Women’s Forum