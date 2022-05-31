Board of Elections Director Resigns Before New Bern Municipal Runoffs

Meloni Wray, Director of the Craven County Board of Elections has resigned. Her last day is June 21, 2022.
According to Wray, her job was posted on May 27. This was also the same day for the Canvass for the May 17 election.
We asked Meloni Wray for a statement and she said, “I have been given an opportunity I just could not pass up. I had a heart attack January 2021 and due to this I need to lessen my stress. I have loved elections since I started in Feb 2008 and got to do my dream job as Director of Elections here in New Bern in August 2013. I love this area and we are not leaving New Bern. I am honored to have been able to serve almost 9 years as Craven County Director of Elections and proud of my time here. I hope to be involved in elections in other ways in the future.”
We appreciate Meloni Wray’s dedication to our community and wish her the best in her future endeavors.
With the upcoming runoffs, we hope her job is filled soon and it will be posted on the official North Carolina Board of Election website.
By Wendy Card, Editor