At The Gallery — Ken Kennedy to Perform Special Encore Concert

Craven Arts Council’s signature concert series wraps up with finale of works from the season. Craven Arts Council and Gallery is proud to present “At the Gallery: American Composer Finale,” performed by Ken Kennedy at 7:00 p.m. on June 25. The final concert of the season will feature music from each of the composers in the 2021-2022 At the Gallery series.
This special encore concert will highlight the hits of American composers from the season, including Bessie Smith, Herbie Hancock, Dolly Parton, Comden & Green, Knopfler & Knopfler and many more! The performance will provide a review of this year’s season, and let audiences compare and contrast performer’s takes on favorite songs.
A native of North Carolina and resident of High Point, Ken Kennedy has spent his lifetime singing and playing music. Kennedy has wowed audiences including then Vice President George H.W. Bush, First Lady Hillary Clinton, and the Southern Governors Conference. He has played venues such as the Smithsonian Institute at the donation of space shuttle Enterprise, the Congressional Medal of Honor ceremony, and the Grand Ole Opry.
Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers, available in person at Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., over the phone at 252-638-2577, or online at CravenArts.org.
By Mairin Gwyn Narron, Development Director