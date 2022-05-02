46th Annual Wooden Boat Show Returns to Beaufort Waterfront

When David Bennett joined the N.C. Maritime Museum at Beaufort as maritime historian it was just days before the 2019 Wooden Boat Show. He had no idea that he’d have to wait three years before there was another one.
“Part of my job includes overseeing the (Harvey W. Smith) Watercraft Center, which means I’d typically be involved in Wooden Boat Show preparation and, of course, the event itself,” Bennett said. “So I’m really excited to finally have the opportunity to be involved in a show from Day 1.”
The 46th annual Wooden Boat Show, the longest running wooden boat show in the Southeast, will be returning to downtown Beaufort on May 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The 2020 and 2021 shows were canceled due to Covid precautions.
“I’m grateful I was able to experience the 2019 show,” Bennett said. “It certainly gives me a good perspective and an idea of what to expect as we prepare for this year’s event, despite the hiatus.”
In addition to the extensive exhibition of classic and modern wooden boats, many favorite activities will also be returning. There will be kids’ activities, an in-water boat show, model boat expo, knot tying demonstrations, book sale, pirate encampment, boating skills virtual trainer, sailboat races, sailboat rides and more. Most activities are located at and around the museum, located at 315 Front Street in downtown Beaufort, and at the watercraft center, which is on Taylors Creek across the street from the museum. The in-water boat show will be down Front Street at Beaufort Waterfront Docks.
“We’ve always had a successful show,” Watercraft Center Manager Grant Caraway said. “It only makes sense that for our return, we’d incorporate those tried-and-true elements.”
Admission and activities are free. Registration is still open for those who would like to display a boat. Registration fee is $35 and includes an event T-shirt and one ticket to the awards party following the show.
For more information or to register a boat, call 252-504-7740 or visit our website.
BOAT SHOW SCHEDULE
8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
BOAT CHECK-IN
Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center
10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
MUSEUM OPEN
Free admission
North Carolina Maritime Museum
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
EXHIBIT OF WOODEN BOATS
Be sure to vote for your favorite boat
Front Street and museum parking lot
WOODEN BOAT KIDS
Museum Front Patio & Breezeway
CAROLINA MARITIME MODEL EXPO
Be sure to vote for your favorite model boat
N.C. Maritime Museum Auditorium
KNOT TYING BY DON VAN HOY
Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center
IN-WATER BOAT SHOW
Beaufort Waterfront Docks
BARBOUR BOAT OWNERS ASSOCIATION
Outside the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center
NAUTICAL BOOK SALE
N.C. Maritime Museum front patio
WOOD TURNING BY OMAR RASHASH
Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center
BEAUFORT PIRATE INVASION
Pirate encampment
N.C. Maritime Museum back patio
Pirate demonstrations
N.C. Maritime Museum front patio
BOB ZENTZ
Sea shanties and maritime-themed music
Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center
10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
BOATING SKILLS VIRTUAL TRAINER
Hosted by America’s Boating Club of the Crystal Coast. Virtual trainer will also be in operation during museum hours May 6 and May 8.
N.C. Maritime Museum Library
11:00 a.m.
SPRITSAIL RACE
Taylor’s Creek
3:00 p.m.
TRADITIONAL SAILBOAT RACES
Taylor’s Creek
Noon – 3:00 p.m.
GO SAILING IN A TRADITIONAL WOODEN BOAT
Free, $5 per person donation suggested
Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center
4:30 p.m.
WOODEN BOAT SHOW AWARDS RECEPTION
Tickets $10 per person. For tickets, call 252-504-7758 or buy them online.
Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center
By Cyndi Brown, Public information officer