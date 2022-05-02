46th Annual Wooden Boat Show Returns to Beaufort Waterfront

May 2, 2022

Wooden boats in front of Beaufort Museum
When David Bennett joined the N.C. Maritime Museum at Beaufort as maritime historian it was just days before the 2019 Wooden Boat Show. He had no idea that he’d have to wait three years before there was another one.

“Part of my job includes overseeing the (Harvey W. Smith) Watercraft Center, which means I’d typically be involved in Wooden Boat Show preparation and, of course, the event itself,” Bennett said. “So I’m really excited to finally have the opportunity to be involved in a show from Day 1.”

The 46th annual Wooden Boat Show, the longest running wooden boat show in the Southeast, will be returning to downtown Beaufort on May 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The 2020 and 2021 shows were canceled due to Covid precautions.

“I’m grateful I was able to experience the 2019 show,” Bennett said. “It certainly gives me a good perspective and an idea of what to expect as we prepare for this year’s event, despite the hiatus.”

In addition to the extensive exhibition of classic and modern wooden boats, many favorite activities will also be returning. There will be kids’ activities, an in-water boat show, model boat expo, knot tying demonstrations, book sale, pirate encampment, boating skills virtual trainer, sailboat races, sailboat rides and more. Most activities are located at and around the museum, located at 315 Front Street in downtown Beaufort, and at the watercraft center, which is on Taylors Creek across the street from the museum. The in-water boat show will be down Front Street at Beaufort Waterfront Docks.

“We’ve always had a successful show,” Watercraft Center Manager Grant Caraway said. “It only makes sense that for our return, we’d incorporate those tried-and-true elements.”

Admission and activities are free. Registration is still open for those who would like to display a boat. Registration fee is $35 and includes an event T-shirt and one ticket to the awards party following the show.

For more information or to register a boat, call 252-504-7740 or visit our website.

BOAT SHOW SCHEDULE

8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

BOAT CHECK-IN

Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

MUSEUM OPEN

Free admission

North Carolina Maritime Museum

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

EXHIBIT OF WOODEN BOATS

Be sure to vote for your favorite boat

Front Street and museum parking lot

WOODEN BOAT KIDS

Museum Front Patio & Breezeway

CAROLINA MARITIME MODEL EXPO

Be sure to vote for your favorite model boat

N.C. Maritime Museum Auditorium

KNOT TYING BY DON VAN HOY

Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center

IN-WATER BOAT SHOW

Beaufort Waterfront Docks

BARBOUR BOAT OWNERS ASSOCIATION

Outside the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center

NAUTICAL BOOK SALE

N.C. Maritime Museum front patio

WOOD TURNING BY OMAR RASHASH

Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center

BEAUFORT PIRATE INVASION

Pirate encampment

N.C. Maritime Museum back patio

Pirate demonstrations

N.C. Maritime Museum front patio

BOB ZENTZ

Sea shanties and maritime-themed music

Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

BOATING SKILLS VIRTUAL TRAINER

Hosted by America’s Boating Club of the Crystal Coast. Virtual trainer will also be in operation during museum hours May 6 and May 8.

N.C. Maritime Museum Library

11:00 a.m.

SPRITSAIL RACE

Taylor’s Creek

3:00 p.m.

TRADITIONAL SAILBOAT RACES

Taylor’s Creek

Noon – 3:00 p.m.

GO SAILING IN A TRADITIONAL WOODEN BOAT

Free, $5 per person donation suggested

Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center

4:30 p.m.

WOODEN BOAT SHOW AWARDS RECEPTION

Tickets $10 per person. For tickets, call 252-504-7758 or buy them online.

Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center

By Cyndi Brown, Public information officer

.

