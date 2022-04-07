Weekend Happenings in New Bern: April 7 – April 10, 2022

Around Town
Beary The Hatchet’s Grand Opening is Saturday, 12:00 p.m., 504 S. Front St. Call 252-634-2933.
Arts & Entertainment
Experience ArtWalk in New Bern on Friday, April 8 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Stop by the Bank of the Arts at 317 Middle St. to pick up the ArtWalk card that highlights participating galleries and businesses. This is a monthly event presented by the Craven Arts Council & Gallery.
Here are some exhibits and activities we’re aware of:
Check out the 40-Million-Year-Old Tortoise Fossil and all kinds of artworks at Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M at 217 Middle St.
Check out “It’s a Spring Thing” at Community Artist Gallery & Studios, 309 Middle St. Artists include “Emerging Artist” Veronica Campos-Hallstrom, Kathleen Dentinger, Nicole Pierre, and Paula Hissett. These artists’ works will be displayed for the month of March in the Main Gallery with an opening reception on March 11 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. during the April ArtWalk.
“Twin Rivers Artists Association and Craven Community College Judged Exhibition“ and Military Kids Color our Community is at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. The opening reception is Friday from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. during the April ArtWalk. Stop by and see if you recognize someone.
Art Exhibit of Private and Homeschooled Students on display for the month of April at Craven Arts Council & Gallery, 317 Middle St.
“Bees and Blooms” Exhibit is at the North Carolina History, 529 S. Front Street., and on display through August 28. Call Tryon Palace at 252 639-3500.
Craven County Student Art Exhibit at North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St. Call Tryon Palace at 252-639-3500.
Meet the artists set up in Artisan Square. Stop by Studio B Creative and Andrea Owens Fiber Art Studio from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Calendar
6th – 10th: Craven County Spring Fling Fair at Craven County Fairgrounds, 3700 US 70.
7th: The Silver Lining Singers, 12:15 p.m. at Christ Church, 320 Pollock St.
8th: New Bern Farmers Market, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 421 S. Front St. Call 252-633-0043.
8th – 9th: Heritage Homes Tour, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Call New Bern Historical Society 252-638-8558.
8th – 9th: Spring Heritage Plant Sale, 9:00 a.m. at Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front St. Call 252-639-3500.
8th – 9th: Neuse River Bridge Run, starts at Union Point Park.
8th – 9th: Dangerous Prodigy Circus Presents Found Across Time, 7:30 p.m. at New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock St. Call 252-633-0567.
8th: Neuse River Bridge Run: SuperKids Fun Run, 4:00 p.m., race starts at Union Point Park.
8th: Flea Market Food Truck Fundraisers Series: Baker’s Rise, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at Colonial Capital Humane Society Flea Market.
8th: The Silver Lining Singers, 6:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. at Christ Church, 320 Pollock St.
9th: Cars and Coffee New Bern, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at New Bern Mall (behind Belk), 3100 Dr MLK Jr Blvd.
9th: Walk with a Doc New Bern, 9:00 a.m. at Creekside Park, 1821 Old Airport Rd.
9th: New Bern Noble Knights Chess Club Chess Tournament, 9:00 a.m. at West New Bern Recreation Center, 1225 Pinetree Dr. Public is welcome to attend.
9th: Colonial for a Day, ages 7-10, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, at Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front St. For tickets or more information call 252 639-3500.
9th: Twin River Lions Club Annual Broom Sale fundraiser, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Mitchell Hardware, 215 Craven St.
9th: Easter Egg Hunt at Lawson Creek Park, 1309 Country Club Rd. Egg Hunts will be offered in the following age groups: 1-2 (10:00 a.m.); 3-5 (10:30 a.m.); 6-8 (11:00 a.m.); and 9-12 (11:30 a.m.). Call New Bern Parks & Recreation at 252-639-2901.
9th: Craven County Schools Career Fair. , 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at New Bern High School, 4200 Academic Dr. Call 252-514-6300.
9th: Easter Egg Hunt and Meet & Greet with the Easter Bunny, 10:00 a.m. at Havelock City Park. Call 252-444-6429.
Music and Nightlife
Thursday:
– 30 Second Rocks & Jasmine Tasty Thai at BrÜtopia, 1201 US Hwy 70 E.
– Boomerang at Harbour Pointe Grille, 1105 Barkentine Dr.
Friday:
– Big Jim Kohler at Sara’s Big Apple, 1150 Broad Creek Rd.
– The Wannabees at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.
Saturday:
– Bridge to Breakdown at The Garage, 1209 US 70 E.
– Lexi Bridgers at Freshwater Beer Co., 904 Pollock St.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing where.
Fun and Games
Sundays — East Carolina Amateur Baseball League plays at Kafer Park (next to the New Bern Police Department) on George St.
Disc Golf Tournaments: Craven Chains at Glenburnie Park and Fairway Disc Golf at Creekside Park.
Accidental Artist, 219-A Craven St.
Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., 504 S. Front St.
Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle St.
Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield, Laser Tag Center, 2911 Brunswick Ave.
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Sonic the Hedgehog (PG), Morbius (PG13), Ambulance (R), The Lost City (PG13), and The Batman (PG13).
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
