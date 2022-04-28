Weekend Happenings in New Bern: April 28 – May 1, 2022

Around Town
Congratulations to Kem’s Herb & Tea Bar’s, 801 S. Glenburnie Rd., on their grand opening last Saturday.
Arts & Entertainment
Check out the 40-Million-Year-Old Tortoise Fossil and all kinds of artworks at Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M at 217 Middle St.
Check out “It’s a Spring Thing” at Community Artist Gallery & Studios, 309 Middle St. Artists include “Emerging Artist” Veronica Campos-Hallstrom, Kathleen Dentinger, Nicole Pierre, and Paula Hissett. These artists’ works will be displayed in the Main Gallery.
“Twin Rivers Artists Association and Craven Community College Judged Exhibition” and Military Kids Color our Community at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
Art Exhibit of Private and Homeschooled Students on display at Craven Arts Council & Gallery, 317 Middle St.
“Bees and Blooms” Exhibit is at the North Carolina History, 529 S. Front Street., and on display through August 28.
Craven County Student Art Exhibit at North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St.
Calendar
28th: Low-Cost Rabies Clinic, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Havelock Animal Hospital, 415 Miller Blvd. Cash only ($7). Call 252-447-7119.
29th: Food Truck Fundraiser with Mari’s Hella Fat Food, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Colonial Capital Humane Society Flea Market, 2302 Trent Rd.
29th: “Come What May” (2015) International Film, 2:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m. at Craven Community College’s Orringer Auditorium, 800 College Ct. Call 252-633-2618.
30th: Parkinson’s Awareness Day Walk, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Taberna Country Club, 401 Taberna Way. Register here at The Bike Box Project.
30th: Twin Rivers Corvette Show for Charity, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Chevrolet of New Bern, 3405 MLK Jr. Blvd.
30th: Healthy Kids Day, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Twin Rivers YMCA, 100 YMCA Lane. For more info, call 252-638-8799.
30th: North Carolina Naval History Symposium, 9:30 a.m. at Cullman Performance Hall, 529 S. Front St.
30th: Plant Swap, 10:00 a.m. – Noon, City Park, Havelock. Bring a plant, take a plant.
30th: Tryon Civitan Club Charity Golf Tournament, 1:00 p.m. Call Ed Preston at 681-285-6921.
30th: “At the Gallery: Joni Mitchell” performed by Andrea and Phil Owens, 6:00 p.m. at Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. Call 252-638-2577.
May 1st: NEVER ENOUGH: The Neuroscience and Experience of Addiction by Dr. Judith Grisel, 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 400 New St. Call 252-637-3270.
Visit the New Bern Farmer’s Market every Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 421 S. Front St. Call 252-633-0043.
Music and Nightlife
Thursday:
– 30 Second Rocks & Jasmine Tasty Thai at BrÜtopia, 1201 US Hwy 70 E.
Friday:
– The Switch at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.
Saturday:
– Wicked Junction at The Vine Cafe, 3329 MLK Jr. Blvd.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing where.
Fun and Games
Accidental Artist, 219-A Craven St.
Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., 504 S. Front St.
Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle St.
Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield, Laser Tag Center, 2911 Brunswick Ave.
Rollerland, 3502 Neuse Blvd.
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. The Bad Guys (PG), The Northman (R), Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG13), The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Early Access Screening (R), and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG).
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
