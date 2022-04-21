Weekend Happenings in New Bern: April 21 – 24, 2022

Around Town
Take a stroll through or relax at the NC Cooperative Extension Garden that Craven Master Gardeners created and maintained. It’s located at 300 Industrial Dr. in New Bern.
Arts & Entertainment
Check out the 40-Million-Year-Old Tortoise Fossil and all kinds of artworks at Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M at 217 Middle St.
Check out “It’s a Spring Thing” at Community Artist Gallery & Studios, 309 Middle St. Artists include “Emerging Artist” Veronica Campos-Hallstrom, Kathleen Dentinger, Nicole Pierre, and Paula Hissett. These artists’ works will be displayed in the Main Gallery.
“Twin Rivers Artists Association and Craven Community College Judged Exhibition” and Military Kids Color our Community is at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
Art Exhibit of Private and Homeschooled Students on display for the month of April at Craven Arts Council & Gallery, 317 Middle St.
“Bees and Blooms” Exhibit is at the North Carolina History, 529 S. Front Street., and on display through August 28.
Craven County Student Art Exhibit at North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St.
Calendar
15th – 24th: Super Carnival at Lawson Creek Park, 1309 Country Club Rd. For times and ticket info visit Magic Midway.
21st: New Bern Preservation Foundation Antiques Show Sip & See Preview, 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at NC History Center, 529 S Front St. Call 252-633-4428.
21st: Spring Movie: Encanto, 6:30 p.m. at Havelock City Park.
22nd – 23rd: New Bern Preservation Foundation Antiques Show, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at NC History Center, 529 S Front St. Call 252-633-4428.
22nd – 23rd: VFW Post 2514 “Big Yard Sale,” 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at VFW Post 2514, 3850 Butler Rd. Call 252-637-9222.
22nd – 24th: Friends of the Library Big Book Sale, Friday & Saturday 9:00 a.m., Sunday 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church’s Family Life Center, 3005 Country Club Rd. For more information, send an email.
22nd: New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club Shredding/Fundraiser Event, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Union Point Park. Donation appreciated.
23rd: New Bern Autism 5K Run/Walk, 7:00 a.m. starting at 1004 Queen St. Sign up here. Contact Autismazing 252-631-6786.
23rd: 4th Earth Day Celebration, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Union Point Park.
23rd: Spring Fling Festival & Bazaar, 10:00 a.m. at Raised in a Barn Farm, 2100 NC 33 East, Chocowinity. Call Angry Chicken Farms at 910-967-0315.
23rd: Blood Drive and Adoption Event, adoptions 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., blood drive 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Costa & Cortes Custom Flooring, 2739 US Hwy 70. For every donation of blood, Blood Connection will donate $20 back to CCHS.
23rd: Pink Sapphire Ladies 12th Anniversary, 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. at 2104 Aycock Ave. Call 252-349-3660.
24th: New Bern Preservation Foundation Antiques Show, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at NC History Center, 529 S Front St. Call 252-633-4428.
Music and Nightlife
Thursday:
– 30 Second Rocks & Jasmine Tasty Thai at BrÜtopia, 1201 US Hwy 70 E.
– WiP at The Vine Cafe, 3329 MLK Jr. Blvd.
Friday:
– James Ford at Sara’s Big Apple, 1150 Broad Creek Rd.
– Bad Addiction Band at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.
Saturday:
– Sam Lewis at The Garage, 1209 US Hwy 70 East.
– Doc & Roll at Freshwater Beer Co., 904 Pollock St.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing where.
Fun and Games
East Carolina Amateur Baseball League at Kafer Park on Sunday.
Disc Golf Tournaments: Craven Chains at Glenburnie Park and Fairway Disc Golf at Creekside Park.
Accidental Artist, 219-A Craven St.
Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., 504 S. Front St.
Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle St.
Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield, Laser Tag Center, 2911 Brunswick Ave.
Rollerland, 3502 Neuse Blvd.
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. The Bad Guys (PG), The Northman (R), Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG13), The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Early Access Screening (R), and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG).
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
Reach Out
