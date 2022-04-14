Weekend Happenings in New Bern: April 14 – 17, 2022

Around Town
Take a stroll through or relax at the NC Cooperative Extension Garden that Craven Master Gardeners created and maintained. It’s located at 300 Industrial Dr. in New Bern.
Arts & Entertainment
Check out the 40-Million-Year-Old Tortoise Fossil and all kinds of artworks at Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M at 217 Middle St.
Check out “It’s a Spring Thing” at Community Artist Gallery & Studios, 309 Middle St. Artists include “Emerging Artist” Veronica Campos-Hallstrom, Kathleen Dentinger, Nicole Pierre, and Paula Hissett. These artists’ works will be displayed in the Main Gallery.
“Twin Rivers Artists Association and Craven Community College Judged Exhibition“ and Military Kids Color our Community is at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. Stop by and see if you recognize someone.
Art Exhibit of Private and Homeschooled Students on display for the month of April at Craven Arts Council & Gallery, 317 Middle St.
“Bees and Blooms” Exhibit is at the North Carolina History, 529 S. Front Street., and on display through August 28. Call Tryon Palace at 252 639-3500.
Craven County Student Art Exhibit at North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St. Call Tryon Palace at 252-639-3500.
Calendar
14th: Twilight Egg Hunt (children age 11-13), 7:45 p.m. at Martin Marietta Park, 700 S. Glenburnie Rd. Call New Bern Parks & Rec at 252-639-2901.
15th: Street Cafes and Friday Game Night, 5:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., Downtown New Bern.
15th – 24th: Super Carnival at Lawson Creek Park, 1309 Country Club Rd. For times and ticket info visit Magic Midway.
16th: Family Egg Hunt (all ages), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Union Point Park. Call Temple Church at 252-633-3330.
16th: Easter Picnic & Egg Hunt, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Creekside Park, 1821 Old Airport Rd. Contact New Covenant Church at 252-637-3950.
16th: Easter Egg Hunt, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Bridgeton United Methodist Church, 510 B St. Call 252-637-7737.
16th: Easter Egg Hunt, 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Church, 660 Antioch Rd. Call 252-637-9927.
16th: Earl of Craven Questers’ Cedar Grove Cemetery tours, 4:00 p.m. at the Weeping Arch on Queen St. Call 410-610-1407.
Music and Nightlife
Thursday:
– 30 Second Rocks & Jasmine Tasty Thai at BrÜtopia, 1201 US Hwy 70 E.
– Joe Baes at The Vine Cafe, 3329 MLK Jr. Blvd.
Friday:
– Alice Osborn at Sara’s Big Apple, 1150 Broad Creek Rd.
– Ravenz Bru at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.
Saturday:
– Martin and the Maniacs at The Garage, 1209 US Hwy 70 East.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing where.
Fun and Games
Sundays — East Carolina Amateur Baseball League plays at Kafer Park (next to the New Bern Police Department) on George St.
Disc Golf Tournaments: Craven Chains at Glenburnie Park and Fairway Disc Golf at Creekside Park.
Accidental Artist, 219-A Craven St.
Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., 504 S. Front St.
Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle St.
Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield, Laser Tag Center, 2911 Brunswick Ave.
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Sonic the Hedgehog (PG), Morbius (PG13), Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG13), Ambulance (R), and The Lost City (PG13).
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
Reach Out
Is there something you would like featured on the Weekend Happenings or do you have any announcements, articles, event information, and/or news tips to share with readers?
If you are interested in advertising with us, we can help you, too.
It all starts by contacting us here — and thanks for reading and participating.
–> We’re accepting submissions for our new Youth Section. Get more details here.
New Bern Bulletin
Daily news and special tidbits!
Thank you!
You have successfully joined our subscriber list.
Support our efforts
|Payment Options