United Way April Food Days Drive Fills Community Needs

United Way of Coastal Carolina partnered with MOEN (New Bern Plant), Weyerhaeuser Timberlands, and The Insurance Center to collect non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, diapers and personal hygiene items during United Way’s April Food Days, April 18-22. Employees at each business donated items requested by local non-profit agencies that provide food, emergency shelter and other services to families and individuals in need in our community.
This year’s Drive was a tremendous success, with over 3000 pounds of food and other supplies collected. The donated items were sorted, repacked and distributed to Religious Community Services, Coastal Women’s Shelter, and Promise Place in Craven County. In Pamlico County, items were distributed to HeartWorks and Pamlico County Fishes and Loaves Outreach.
“The April Food Days Drive is an important part of our community impact,” stated Sandra Phelps, United Way Executive Director. “It allows us to assist those in need, support our local non-profit partners, and directly impact our goals of improving the health and financial stability of families and individuals in our service area.”
The United Way of Coastal Carolina had its beginnings in the Coastal Carolina area in 1957. Started as a community fundraising organization many years ago, United Way has developed into an organization focused on measurable, long-lasting results for the local community’s most compelling needs. United Way fights for the Health, Education, and the Financial Stability of every person in every community. Currently there are 13 funded programs serving individuals in Carteret, Craven, Jones and Pamlico Counties. Funds are raised locally to fund local programs. For more information visit www.unitedwaycoastalnc.org.
By Sherwood Crawford, United Way of Coastal Carolina