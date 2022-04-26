Town of Pine Knoll Shores will Host 15th Annual Kayak for the Warriors

Registration is now open for the 15th Annual Kayak for the Warriors hosted by the Town of Pine Knoll Shores. The three-day event features a gala and silent and live auction, golf tournament and 3.2-mile kayak and paddle board race, and barbecue lunch benefiting Hope For The Warriors.
The Warrior Gala and Auctions will kick off this year’s series of events Saturday, May 14, from 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Hosted at the Atlantic Beach Double Tree Inn, the $75 ticket per person price includes two drink tickets, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, and music by Bryan Mayer and the I-42 Band. The silent auction will be online beginning May 7. It will close out at the Gala, but everyone can continue bidding up until the close. Click here to peruse the items prior to May 7.
On Friday, May 20, the third annual Kayak for the Warriors Golf Tournament kicks off at 8:30 a.m. at the Country Club of the Crystal Coast. The shotgun start tournament is $85 per player and includes 18 holes of golf, cart, and lunch. Prizes will be awarded for first and second place teams, the longest drive, closest to the pin and more. Hole-in-one prizes will be awarded by Hyundai of New Bern. Players will also be able to purchase mulligans. Registration for the golf event closes on May 15.
On Saturday, June 4, the signature kayak and paddle board race begins at 10 a.m. The 3.2-mile race starts at Garner Park and moves through Bogue Sound and the Pine Knoll Shores canals. Registration is $50 for a single kayak and $100 for a tandem. Both include a t-shirt and lunch. Loaner kayaks are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and need to be reserved by emailing.
The Warrior Trophy is awarded to the paddler or team who brings in the most donations.
For those preferring to stay on land while supporting local veterans, military members and families, lunch is available for $10 per person or $15 per family.
Tickets for the Wine & Dine Basket, containing over $1,000 of restaurant certificates and wine, are available for $10. The drawing will be held at the kayak/paddle board race on June 4, but you do not need to be in attendance to win. For information and to purchase tickets, send an email.
“We are excited to be bringing back our Warrior Gala and auctions after a two-year hiatus.” Jean McDanal, Kayak for the Warriors event organizer. It should be a fun evening with great food, a great band, and lovely items on which to bid. Once again, our volunteers have been undaunted in their efforts to put our three events together. We are so incredibly grateful to the generosity of our supporters. Without these two groups of people, none of this would happen.”
“As Hope For The Warriors celebrates its 15th year of serving military families, so does Kayak for the Warriors,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of the nonprofit organization. “The Town of Pine Knoll Shores and its dedicated volunteers have all been with us since the very beginning. HOPE would not be what it is today without the continued support of this amazing community!”
Since 2008, Kayak for the Warriors has raised over $700,000 benefiting Hope For The Warriors and its programs.
Founded aboard Camp Lejeune, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit that assists veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programs including health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.
To learn more about Kayak for the Warriors or to purchase tickets or register for any event, visit k4tw.org or for questions or send an email.
For more information on Hope For The Warriors, visit hopeforthewarriors.org.
By Erin McCloskey on behalf of Hope For The Warriors