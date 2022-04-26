Social District Committee Postpones Proposal — To Be Taken Up at an Undetermined Date

April 26, 2022
Middle Street
Middle Street in Downtown New Bern

After meeting with the public and hearing about trash problems and late-night behavioral issues in downtown and adjacent neighborhoods, the Social District Committee believes that our immediate priority should be focused on solutions to these issues.

Although the committee plans to revisit social districts at a later time, we have heard the concerns of downtown residents and any future proposal would address those concerns.

The Social Districts Committee

By Melissa Riggle, Executive Director, Craven County Tourism and Development Authority

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Shaking hands Support New Bern Now

Payment Options

RSS Recent Shows

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design