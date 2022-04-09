Send Us Your Questions for Interviews with Mayor and Aldermen Candidates

April 9, 2022
New Bern City Hall
City Hall in New Bern, NC

The City of New Bern Election will be here before we know it — May 17, 2022.

We will be hosting a series of interviews with the candidates within the next couple of weeks.

Help us come up with question.

If you are a candidate, contact us to get on the schedule.

We will meet via StreamYard and go live to New Bern Now’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Listen to the audio wherever you get your podcasts, and the episodes will be aired on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM and 1450AM.

Here’s who’s running:

Mayor

Tim Harris

Jeffrey T. Odham

Maxwell D. Oglesby

Toussaint E. Summers, Jr.

Ward 1

Sabrina Bengel

Rick Prill

Bernard White

Ward 2

Jameesha Harris

Jennell Reddick

Hazel Royal

Ward 3

Bobby Aster

Ward 4

Johnnie Ray Kinsey

Ward 5

Barbara J. Best

Ward 6

Bob Brinson

Travis R. Oakley

Send your questions via email.

By Wendy Card, Editor

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Shaking hands Support New Bern Now

Payment Options

RSS Recent Shows

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design