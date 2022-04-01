Rotary Club of New Bern and Craven PIE Awards $3,000 for Books

April 1, 2022
Check presentation
PIE board members Debra Hurst and Sherri Thomas: Rotary President-Elect Kelly Millington; Dr. Suzanne Averitt, principal at Oaks Road Academy; and Michelle Lee, Assistant Superintendent of Strategic Planning and Continuous Improvement at Craven County Schools.

The Rotary Club of New Bern and Craven Partners In Education announced a $3,000 grant awarding. The funds will be used to purchase books for Oaks Road Academy located in New Bern, North Carolina.

Darlene Brown, executive director of Partners In Education, explains, “To monitor our students’ reading growth, students and teachers use Lexia Learning. Incorporating this blended learning program, students work at their own pace on individual learning paths. When our students successfully reach their reading benchmarks, or Level Up, they get to select a book from our Rotary Club of New Bern, “Reading is Our Superpower” Library for their home libraries.”

“The Rotary Club of New Bern knows that providing the means for children to decide which books they want to read at home and keep for their own will help students build healthy habits of life-long reading,” said Kelly Millington, President-Elect of The Rotary Club of New Bern. “This project allows students to select a book to carry home and share with their families. Our vision is that this grant will be a catalyst for improving literacy for all our students and the program will be a model for other schools.”

PIE Vice President Jason Jones explained, “PIE recognizes that literacy is the foundation for all subjects. If we do not have a strong base in language arts, it will be challenging for our students to succeed in other subjects.”

By Darlene Brown, Craven Partners In Education

.

