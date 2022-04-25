In New Bern, the public-at-large recently began to hear about the establishment of a social district in the downtown and Five Points area that a Downtown Social District Committee composed of members of Swiss Bear, Chamber of Commerce, Craven County Tourism Development Authority, and the Downtown Business Council have been working on for the past year and a half.
This came about as part of the Bring Business Back Downtown Bill 890, sponsored by NC Representative Tim Moffitt, Chairman of the Alcohol Beverage Control Commission, and signed by Governor Cooper in September 2021. It contains a myriad of alcohol-reform measures that benefit restaurants, the hospitality industry, craft distilleries and all business owners governed by the Alcohol Beverage Control Commission. It also allows cities and counties within NC to create their own social districts where drinking alcohol in the street can be made legal with the idea it will increase foot traffic for local businesses, particularly bars and restaurants, that were hit with many restrictions and closures at the onset of the pandemic.
Ultimately, the committee’s goal is to present a proposal to the Board of Aldermen, asking them to approve establishing a social district that would be in effect from noon to 9:00 p.m. every day “to increase the economic vitality of our Downtown and Five Points for residents, property owners, business owners and visitors.”
This is a trend in which eight cities in North Carolina and numerous cities in other states, that passed similar legislation, have jumped on the band wagon and are creating social districts as the panacea to increase business for downtown restaurants and bars, with hopes it will increase foot traffic.
I question that openly strolling the streets with a 12- to 16-ounce alcoholic beverage will increase the sales of downtown retailers, especially if they don’t allow drinking inside the store, which requires that person to either finish their drink or pass on by. The same is true if they want to go into another restaurant or bar that sells alcohol.
During the pandemic, the Governor’s Phase 2 plan allowed street dining for downtown restaurants; however, for the most part, the restrictions put in place during the pandemic are no longer in place or are being phased out, yet the push for establishing a social district is in full force, and those who question the wisdom of creating a social district (and this includes downtown retailers, residents and business owners) and want more open discussion on the actual merits and see statistics that actually show it will increase revenues for retailers and merchants, not just restaurants and bars, are being chastised.
If the committee plans to submit the proposal to establish a social district to the Board of Aldermen, even though it appears there is much concern and opposition, they need to be committed to actually creating a social district that provides a series of ongoing events, concerts, etc., in open areas where groups and individuals can socially gather, not by erecting barricades blocking off Middle Street weekend traffic, blocks, for the most part, that are completely devoid of activity or may have an occasional small group of diners, reminiscent of the late 1970s and early 1980s, when due to a dying downtown, streets were devoid of parked cars, traffic, and pedestrians.
Placing outdoor games on closed streets, (corn hole, giant chess, and checker boards) doesn’t appear to be an effective way to attract people to socially engage on the street, nor does dining in the middle of the street since there are many opportunities to dine at the tables on the sidewalks restaurateurs provide in front of their restaurants. In the heat of the summer, do people really want to leisurely stroll and socialize in the streets, drink in hand, or actually prefer to be seated in an air-conditioned restaurant?
Voiced concerns and posts on social media are concerned this is really about generating revenue for the ABC Commission and our downtown bars and restaurants, which it is. So if the sponsoring organizations and Social District Committee’s true goal is to generate more business and increase revenue for all downtown businesses, that effort should be augmented with professional studies and strategies like those we used in the late 1980s, ’90s and early 2000s … urban design plans, tourism development, and downtown retail recruitment strategies, to reach downtown its full potential as a tourist destination and strengthen the market mix along with action plans that recommended steps to implement key projects, programs and policies, as well as taking advantage of opportunities to enhance and strengthen the city’s overall existing attractions and for capturing a larger share.
If the committee does move forward with their intent to establish social districts, to gain the community’s support, they need to openly address the downtown businesses and public’s concerns by providing a detailed well-thought-out plan on how openly drinking alcohol within the boundaries of the social district can be safely monitored, provisions for trash control, and the control and prevention of the many other potential abuses.
The 40-year revitalization effort of our historic downtown is a success story because it became everyone’s downtown when Swiss Bear worked with the city, other organizations, and the community to bring it back to life by improving the infrastructure, the walkability, and strengthening the mix: retail, office, personal services, public buildings, restaurants, bars, museums, theatre, entertainment, art galleries, churches, parks, hotels, parks, real estate, and residential. It is the heart of our city. It is where special events, parades, festivals, car shows, etc., are held. It is “everyone’s downtown.”
The long-term sustainability of our downtown and its “unique historic sense of place” is critically important, and should be a major goal of all the downtown organizations and the city, as it is key to continued economic growth and development throughout the city and county.
By Susan Moffat-Thomas, retired Swiss Bear Executive Director