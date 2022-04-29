Public Hearing on Economic Development Among Many Items on Commissioners’ Meeting Agenda — May 2, 2022

Monday, May 2, the next regular session meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Craven County Administration Building, 406 Craven St., New Bern.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
APPROVE AGENDA
1. PETITIONS OF CITIZENS (AGENDA TOPICS)
Comments directly pertaining to items on the agenda of any regularly scheduled meeting of the Board shall be made during an agenda comment period occurring at the beginning of each regularly scheduled meeting. Comments during this period shall be limited to those comments directly pertaining to items on the agenda for such meeting.
Each speaker must address the Board as a whole (and not any individual Commissioner, County staff member or the audience) from the lectern and shall begin his or her remarks by giving his or her name and address and the topic about which they intend to speak. Each speaker will have three (3) minutes to make remarks, as measured by a timer operated by County staff. A speaker may not yield any of his or her time to another speaker.
Speakers must be courteous in their language and presentation, and must abide by generally accepted standards of decorum. Speakers shall not make the same or repetitive comments, whether during a particular comment period or over the course of multiple comment periods. Speakers shall not attack or insult any person or group of people, and speakers shall not give belligerent or hostile comments during any comment period.
Board Action: Receive information
2. PUBLIC HEARING ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT – PROJECT BLUE FIN: Jeff Wood, Economic Development Director
Pursuant to NCGS §158-7.1, Craven County (hereinafter “County”), intends to award an economic development grant in the amount of $600,000 to White River Marine Group, LLC for the acquisition and expansion of its manufacturing facility. The County believes the proposed grant will stimulate and stabilize the local economy, result in the retention and further creation of a substantial number of new permanent jobs in the County, and result in the retention of existing and creation of new tax revenues to the County.
The Board will be requested to go into Public Hearing, as advertised, at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, to receive public input on this matter.
Board Action: Receive information
3. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Minutes of April 18, 2022 Regular Session
The Board will be requested to approve the minutes of April 18, 2022 regular session, as shown in Attachment #3.A.
B. Tax Releases and Refunds
The Board will be requested to approve the tax releases and refunds, as shown in Attachment #3.B.
C. Garage Budget Amendment
There have been numerous unanticipated repairs recently involving high-cost components related to air conditioning parts in County vehicles. While vehicle repairs are expected, having many expensive repairs over the span of a fiscal year causes the expenditure line (Other Supplies line) to fall short towards the end of the year. Currently, we have May and June expenditures to account for, we believe this transfer will allow us to continue processing vehicle services and repairs without delay for the remainder of the fiscal year.
Staff is requesting a budget amendment, shown in Attachment #3.C., in the amount of $5,000 to allow the Garage to continue processing vehicle services and repairs without delay for the remainder of the fiscal year.
D. CARTS CARES Act Budget Amendment
CARTS is requesting a budget amendment, shown in Attachment #3.D., in the amount of $750.00, to cover additional expenses. The funds are needed to cover the cost of vehicle washing and cleaning one more time this fiscal year. Due to COVID, the cost to have the vehicles washed and cleaned has increased.
4. CRAVEN COMMUNITY COLLEGE BUDGET PRESENTATION: Raymond Staats, President
Craven Community College President, Dr. Raymond Staats, will present the proposed FY 2022-2023 budget and the funding request for the college to the County.
Board Action: Receive request
5. BOARD OF EDUCATION BUDGET PRESENTATION: Wendy Miller, Superintendent
Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Wendy Miller, will present the proposed Board of Education budget for FY 2022-2023 and the schools’ funding request to the County.
Board Action: Receive request
DEPARTMENTAL MATTERS
6. PLANNING – SUBDIVISION FOR APPROVAL: Don Baumgardner, Planning Director
The Planning Board met on March 24, 2022 and recommended the following subdivision for approval.
Bay Colony Holdings, LLC: Final
- Property is owned by Bay Colony Holdings, LLC and surveyed by Stroud Engineering, P.A.
- Property is located within Twp. 5 on Temples Point Road
- Parcel ID 5-011-1006 & 5-011-17001
- Subdivision contains 3 lots of 13.352 acres
- Lots will be served by Craven County water and proposed individual septic systems
Maps of the subdivision are included in Attachement #6.
Board Action: A vote to approve the subdivision is needed.
7. FACILITIES – APPROVAL OF CARTS BUILDING PROJECT AND RELATED PROJECT ORDINANCE AND BUDGET AMENDMENT: Gene Hodges, Assistant County Manager; Steve Creel, Facilities Director; Zach Chenoweth, Assistant Facilities Director
During the deliberations of the FY2021-2022 Craven County Budget, the Board of County Commissioners directed staff to explore the construction of a new building and parking facility to relocate the CARTS offices and vehicles. Staff began working with the design team at Oakley Collier Architects (OCA), and a preliminary design and project estimate was presented to the Board of Commissioners at the October 2021 work session. The Board directed staff to proceed with the bidding process.
A request for proposals was issued on March 9, 2022, a pre-bid meeting was held on March 23,2022, and bids were due and publicly opened on April 7, 2022. Five firms submitted bids and the bids ranged from $1,342,000 to $1,675,000. The official bid tabulation is shown in Attachment #7. The low bidder is Waters Contracting Company. Craven County has experience with Waters Contracting and the principal owner, Malcolm Waters. Mr. Waters was the primary contact related to the construction of the Adult Primary Clinic at the Health Department in New Bern and the inclusive playground located at Creekside Park. Additionally, they have functioned as a subcontractor with Barnhill Contracting on the Courthouse Rebuild project and have also done numerous small construction projects for the Maintenance Department. Currently, Waters Contracting is the contractor that is building the 340 B Pharmacy inside the Health Department.
Also included in the attachments is a Project Ordinance and Budget Amendment that have been prepared in the amount of $1,870,000, and includes the following costs:
$1,342,000 (Construction)
$165,551 (Design and Engineering)
$123,265 (Furniture, Fixtures, and Equipment)
$101,000 (Other than General Construction)
$138,184 (Contingency)
Staff recommends the Board approve the Project Ordinance and Budget Amendment and authorize staff to contract with Waters Contracting for construction of a CARTS Administration and parking facility next to the Judicial Center on Clarks Road.
Staff and the design team are available for any questions.
Board Action: Approve the Project Ordinance and related Budget Amendment in the amount of $1,870,000; award the bid to Waters Contracting and authorize staff to execute all necessary contracts and agreements related to this project.
8. ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT – PROJECT BLUE FIN GRANT AGREEMENT: Jeff Wood, Economic Development Director
Project Blue Fin is a local manufacturer, White River Marine, who announced plans to invest $34 million dollars in real estate, machining & equipment in its existing facility and create and maintain over 500 jobs in five years. To assist in this investment, the Craven County Board of Commissioners will provide a jobs performance grant of $600,000 over five years. This grant, shown in Attachment #8, coincides with grants offered by the state of North Carolina announced by the Governor on May 20, 2021.
Board Action: Approve authorization for Craven County to enter into a Grant Agreement with Project Blue Fin.
9. APPOINTMENTS
A. PENDING
B. CURRENT
C. UPCOMING
Board Action: Appointments will be effective immediately, unless otherwise specified.
A. Pending:
Community Child Protection Team
Craven County Board of Adjustments
Craven County Clean Sweep
Board of Equalization and Review
B. Current:
Craven Aging Planning Board
- Applicant Jeanne Butcher to fill Havelock Senior Center seat left vacant by Joseph Ellison (See Attachment #9.B)
- Applicant Rob Paine would like to be appointed to fill the vacant 60+ seat
(See Attachment #9.B)
Juvenile Crime Prevention Council
- Applicant Catherine Hansen would like to be appointed to fill vacancy
(See Attachment #9.B)
C. UPCOMING: Terms Expiring May and June, 2022
Board of Equalization and Review – seeks reappointment
- Joe Fogleman (District 1 – appointed 2012)
Craven Community College Board of Trustees – 2 applications on file
- Jennifer Dacey (does not seek reappointment)
Fireman’s Relief Fund Board of Trustees
- Dennis Wilson – Township 6
- Brian Wielhouwer – Township 6
Emergency Medical Services
- Alexander Strickler (North State Medical Transport)
- Jonathan Stephens (Craven Community College EMS Coordinator)
- Candace Pereira (New Bern Communications)
Fire Tax Commissioners
- James Hendrix – Township 5 Harlowe
- Sandy Hammer – Township 5 Harlowe
Craven Aging Planning Board
- Anita Douglas – Client Rep
Craven County Social Services Board
- Rex Bennett
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Authority
- Bill Pope
Juvenile Crime Prevention Council
- Jennifer Dacey
- Robert Brinson
- Susan Hall
10. COUNTY ATTORNEY’S REPORT: Arey Grady
A. INITIAL OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY – STREET ADDRESS N/A (Parcel No. 5-009-031)
The County has received an offer in the amount of $1,200.00 for this real property, which was acquired through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $3,067.01. The tax value of this property is $2,250.00. Attachment #10.A contains copies of the Offer to Purchase, Foreclosure Deed, GIS information, and proposed resolution approving the offer and authorizing the upset bid process.
Should the Board of Commissioners approve this transaction, the proposed resolution should be adopted, which will in turn authorize advertisement for upset bids. Once the upset bid process is concluded, this transaction will be brought back before the Board of Commissioners for final approval.
Board Action: Adopt resolution approving transaction and authorizing upset bid process.
B. APPROVAL OF CONVEYANCE AFTER EXPIRATION OF UPSET BID PERIOD – 1106 BROAD STREET (Parcel No. 8-012-A-325)
The County previously received and approved an offer to purchase this real property, in the amount of $5,400.00, subject to the completion of the upset bid process. The offer was advertised, and there were no upset bids, the final bid being $5,400.00. The upset bid period has now expired, and the County Attorney recommends approval of the conveyance at the purchase price of $5,400.00. The County and the City of New Bern originally acquired this property through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $4,626.02. The tax value of this property is $10,800.00.
Note that this property is jointly owned with the City of New Bern, which has already granted final approval of this offer.
Should the Board of Commissioners authorize this transaction, the resolution, shown in Attachment #10.B, should be adopted, which in turn will authorize the execution and delivery of the necessary documents.
Board Action: Adopt resolution approving conveyance after expiration of upset bid period.
C. APPROVAL OF CONVEYANCE AFTER EXPIRATION OF UPSET BID PERIOD – 2602 NEW BERN AVENUE (Parcel No. 8-037-066-B)
The County previously received and approved an offer to purchase this real property, in the amount of $2,500.00, subject to the completion of the upset bid process. The offer was advertised, and there were no upset bids, the final bid being $2,500.00. The upset bid period has now expired, and the County Attorney recommends approval of the conveyance at the purchase price of $2,500.00. The County and the City of New Bern originally acquired this property through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $4,085.58. The tax value of this property is $5,000.00.
Note that this property is jointly owned with the City of New Bern, which has already granted final approval of this offer.
Should the Board of Commissioners authorize this transaction, the resolution, shown in Attachment #10.C, should be adopted, which in turn will authorize the execution and delivery of the necessary documents.
Board Action: Adopt resolution approving conveyance after expiration of upset bid period.
D. APPROVAL OF CONVEYANCE AFTER EXPIRATION OF UPSET BID PERIOD – 506 DARST AVENUE (Parcel No. 8-008-072)
The County previously received and approved an offer to purchase this real property, in the amount of $2,000.00, subject to the completion of the upset bid process. The offer was advertised, and there were no upset bids, the final bid being $2,000.00. The upset bid period has now expired, and the County Attorney recommends approval of the conveyance at the purchase price of $2,000.00. The County and the City of New Bern originally acquired this property through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $3,727.43. The tax value of this property is $4,000.00.
Note that this property is jointly owned with the City of New Bern, which has already granted final approval of this offer.
Should the Board of Commissioners authorize this transaction, the resolution, shown in Attachment #10.D, should be adopted, which in turn will authorize the execution and delivery of the necessary documents.
Board Action: Adopt resolution approving conveyance after expiration of upset bid period.
E. INITIAL OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY – 2505 NEW BERN AVENUE (Parcel No. 8-037-102)
The County has received an offer in the amount of $5,000.00 for this real property, which was acquired jointly with the City of New Bern through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $3,717.58. The tax value of this property is $5,000.00. Attachment #10.E, contains copies of the Offer to Purchase, Foreclosure Deed, GIS information, and proposed resolution approving the offer and authorizing the upset bid process.
Note that this property is jointly owned with the City of New Bern, which has already approved this initial offer.
Should the Board of Commissioners approve this transaction, the proposed resolution should be adopted, which will in turn authorize advertisement for upset bids. Once the upset bid process is concluded, this transaction will be brought back before the Board of Commissioners for final approval.
Board Action: Adopt resolution approving transaction and authorizing upset bid process.
11. PETITION OF CITIZENS – GENERAL TOPICS
Board Action: Receive information
12. COUNTY MANAGER’S REPORT: Jack Veit
13. COMMISSIONERS’ REPORTS
By Alison Newcombe, Administrative Secretary, Craven County Manager’s Office