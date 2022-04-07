Petition of Citizens, Elevator, Bus Stops Among Many Items on BOA Meeting Agenda – April 12

The Tuesday, April 12th meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.
1. Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Aster. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Roll Call.
3. Request and Petition of Citizens.
This section of the agenda is titled Requests and Petitions of Citizens. This is an opportunity for public comment, and we thank you for coming to the Board of Aldermen meeting tonight to share your views. We value all citizen input. Speaker comments are limited to a maximum of 4 minutes during the public comment period. At the conclusion of 4 minutes, each speaker shall leave the podium. Comments will be directed to the full board, not to an individual board member or staff member. Although the board is interested in hearing your comments, speakers should not expect any comments, action, or deliberation from the board on any issue raised during the public comment period.
In the board’s discretion, it may refer issues to the appropriate city officials or staff for further investigation. If an organized group is present to speak on a common issue, please designate one person to present the group’s comment, which shall be limited to a maximum of 4 minutes.
Consent Agenda
4. Consider Approving a Proclamation for Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month.
Paula Brinkley requested a proclamation acknowledging May 15th – June 15th of each year as Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month.
5. Approve Minutes.
Minutes from the March 22, 2022 regular meeting are provided for review and approval.
********************
6. Recognition of New Bern 101 Graduates.
The second session of New Bern 101 concludes with this Board meeting. Participants have visited each department of the City to learn about the departments’ responsibilities, services provided, various programs, and to tour facilities and meet staff. The final week of the program, participants attend a Governing Board meeting to observe the matters before the Board and the Board’s actions. Participants will be called forward for recognition and presentation of a certificate of completion.
7. Presentation on RP3 Electric Award.
After an extensive application and grading process, the American Public Power Association has designated the City of New Bern’s Electric Utility as a Diamond Level, Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3). This is the third time the City has achieved the RP3 title, which is a 3-year designation that recognizes public utilities for demonstrating proficiency in reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Public power is provided in 2,000 communities across the nation, of which only 275 communities hold the RP3 designation. New Bern has earned the highest diamond designation. Charlie Bauschard, Director of Public Utilities, will share a PowerPoint to review the significance of the designation.
8. Conduct a Public Hearing and Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Financing Contract with Truist Bank for the City Hall Elevator Project.
(Ward 1) Proposals were sought from four banks for the financing of the City Hall elevator project. Truist Bank was the only bank to respond and offered a loan term of 15 years with an interest rate of 2.86% and a term of 20 years at an interest rate of 3.13%. Kim Ostrom, Director of Finance, has recommended the 15-year term as indicated in the attached memo. After conducting a public hearing, it is requested the Board consider adopting a resolution approving the financing with Truist Bank.
9. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Sale of 506 Darst Avenue.
(Ward 2) Upon receiving a recommendation from the Redevelopment Commission to initiate the upset bid process for 506 Darst Avenue, Mary Peterkin submitted an offer of $2,000 for the vacant 0.55-acre. Mrs. Peterkin owns the property at 904 Queen Street, which is adjacent to the Darst Avenue property. The offer was advertised, and no upset bids were received. The property was acquired by the City and County through tax foreclosure in March of 2018, and the tax value of the land is $4,000. If the sale is approved, the City is estimated to receive $182.23 from the proceeds, and the County is estimated to receive $1,817.77. A memo from Brenda Blanco, City Clerk, is attached.
10. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Sale of 2602 New Bern Avenue.
(Ward 2) After receiving an offer of $2,500 to purchase a vacant lot at 2602 New Bern Avenue, the Board adopted a resolution on January 11, 2022 to initiate the upset bid process. The bid was advertised, but no upset bids were received. The property was acquired jointly by the City and County in November 2017 through tax foreclosure. The unpaid taxes at that time, including interest, penalties, and fees, were $3,089.68 to Craven County and $995.90 to the City of New Bern. If the sale is approved, the City is projected to receive $480.39, and the County is projected to receive $2,019.61 from the proceeds. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached.
11. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Sale of 1106 Broad Street.
(Ward 2) The Board adopted a resolution on February 22, 2022 to initiate the upset bid process after receiving an offer of $5,400 to purchase the vacant 0.060-acre lot at 1106 Broad Street. The property was acquired jointly by the City and County in August 2017 through tax foreclosure. The unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties, due to Craven County at that time was $1,051.77. Unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties due to the City was $2,455.55, and the City also had attached a demolition lien for $6,775.86. If the sale is approved, the City is projected to receive $3,600.29, and the County is projected to receive $1,799.71 from the proceeds. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached.
12. Consider Adopting a Resolution Initiating the Upset Bid Process for 2502 New Bern Avenue (PID 8-037-102).
(Ward 2) Lorenza Grist made an offer to purchase 2502 New Bern Avenue for $5,000.00, which is the full tax value of the vacant 0.107-acre parcel. The property was acquired jointly by the City and County in August 2017 through tax foreclosure. The unpaid taxes due to Craven County at that time, including interest and penalties, was $3,505.25. Unpaid taxes due to the City, along with interest and penalties was $212.33. If the property is sold for the initial bid, the City is projected to receive $609.46, and the County is projected to receive $4,390.54 from the proceeds. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached along with a copy of the offer to purchase, tax card, and a map and pictures of the property.
13. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the City Manager to Execute a Contract with Trader Construction Company, Inc. for the Category D Hurricane Florence Damage Repairs – Quarry 1 Drainage Basin Project.
(Wards 4 and 5) On February 1, 2022, the Category D Hurricane Florence Damage Repairs – Quarry 1 project was advertised for bids. Three bids were received and opened on March 8, 2022. The lowest bidder was Trader Construction Company with a bid price of $236,950. The Quarry 1 damage repairs consist of backfilling eroded areas, slope regrading and stabilization. The contract time for this project is 120 days. It is requested the City Manager be authorized to execute a contract with Trader Construction for this portion of the project, along with any change orders within the budgeted amount. A memo from George Chiles, Public Works Staff Engineer, is attached.
14. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the City Manager to Execute a Contract with Trader Construction Company, Inc. for the Hurricane Florence Category D Damage Repairs – Quarry 2 Drainage Basin Project.
(Wards 4 and 5) In late 2018 following Hurricane Florence, the City began working with FEMA on a project to remove sediment and debris from 66 miles of drainage ditches within the City. Since the project was obligated in January of 2020, the City has been working with Draper Aden and Associates to identify damages, develop construction plans and to obtain state and federal permits for work within ten different drainage basins. On July 14, 2021, the Quarry 2 drainage basin Category D project was advertised for bids and on July 28, 2021, three bids were received and opened, with the low bidder for this project being Trader Construction Company, with a bid price of $374,800.00. The Quarry 2 drainage basin project consists of removing 140 tons of vegetative debris, 1,620 cubic yards of sediment, 15 tons of miscellaneous debris and the cleaning of 1,950-feet of drainage culverts. The contract time for this project is also 120 days. It is requested the City Manager be authorized to execute a contract with Trader Construction for this portion of the project, along with any change orders within the budgeted amount. A memo from Mr. Chiles is attached.
15. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of a Funding Application to the NC Department of Water Infrastructure for a Planning Grant.
The State has appropriated $1.69 billion from its allocation of America Rescue Plan Act (“ARPA”) funding to address drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater efforts. Of these funds, $77.6 million has been designated for grants up to $400,000 to assist with preconstruction activities such as engineering and design. Staff is seeking approval to submit an application for engineering analysis for rehabilitation and resiliency improvements at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The submission deadline is May 2, 2022, and awards do not require any matching funds. A memo from Jordan Hughes, City Engineer, is attached.
16. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of a Funding Application to the NC Department of Water Infrastructure for a Construction Grant.
Similar to the previous item, $54.1 million has been designated for grants up to $5,000,000 to assist with construction of water and wastewater projects in systems that are not deemed distressed or at risk. Staff is seeking approval to submit an application for rehabilitation and resiliency improvements at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The submission deadline for this grant is also May 2, 2022, and awards do not require matching funds. A memo from Jordan Hughes is attached.
17. Update and Discussion on Bus Stops.
An update and discussion will be undertaken about the locations and proposed sites for bus stops.
18. Update on Racetrack Road Project.
In November of 2020, funds of $25,000 were allocated for the bidding and design of the Racetrack Road Project. Mr. Chiles will provide an update on the project.
19. Appointment(s).
Dave Finn, George Halyak, and John Meehan’s terms on the Friends of New Bern Firemen’s Museum Board will expire on April 22, 2022. All are actively involved in the museum and have expressed an interest in continuing to serve in this capacity. The Board is asked to consider reappointing each of the individuals.
20. Attorney’s Report.
21. City Manager’s Report.
22. New Business.
23. Closed Session.
24. Adjourn.
The agenda, packet, and minutes are published on the City of New Bern’s website here.
Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3:00 p.m. the date of the meeting.
Agenda provided by Brenda Blanco, City Clerk
Let us know if you have any comments or questions by sending an email.
Wendy Card, Editor-in-Chief