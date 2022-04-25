New Bern Police Department Investigates Cedar Grove Cemetery Vandalism

On Monday, April 25, 2022, at approximately 1:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to Cedar Grove Cemetery, 602 George Street, in New Bern, in reference to several headstones that had been vandalized. A city employee who was working in the cemetery witnessed a suspect damaging the headstones. When police arrived, they discovered the suspect who was identified as Reginald D. Simmons, 62 years of age, of New Bern. Mr. Simmons was arrested and charged with 18 counts of vandalizing gravesites in violation of General Statute §14-149 (a). Mr. Simmons was confined to the Craven County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and he has a first appearance in court on April 26, 2022.
By Lieutenant Donald McInnis, Public Information Officer