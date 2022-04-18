New Bern Mayoral Candidate Forum – Tomorrow, April 19, 2022

New Bern Now is looking forward to providing a unique opportunity for New Bern’s Voters and Candidates for Mayor: Tim Harris, Alderman Jeffrey Odham, and Toussaint Summers, Jr. We reached out to Max Oglesby, but we haven’t received a response.
Kathleen Adolf will be the Moderator.
Join us for our Mayoral Forum tomorrow, April 19, 2022, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. as we livestream to New Bern Now’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
The questions will come from residents.
The video will be shared on NewBernNow.com, uploaded to our podcast channels and shared on our social media sites.
Share your thoughts with us via email.
By Wendy Card, Editor