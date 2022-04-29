New Bern City Manager’s Report — April 29, 2022

We are partnering with NC Works for a summer internship program for ages 16 – 24. This internship is paid and will last up to 520 hours, working a maximum of 30 hours per week. The program is paid for by Eckerd Connects’ Workforce Development. Applications are now being accepted by NCWorks Career Center.
We have been working on a change in scope of work on the Henderson Park improvement project. The 30-day public input notice recently expired and we are waiting on FEMA for approval of the change. The scope change included adding:
- A large shelter that will double as a Farmer’s Market and gathering space.
- A new Fitness Course
- Playground Additions
- Lights for the new Basketball Court
- Bleachers for the new Basketball Court
- And Interactive blacktop games
The City is currently hiring summer lifeguards to work at the New Bern Aquatic Center this summer.
The Aquatic Center opens Memorial Day Weekend and will close Labor Day weekend. To apply, click here.
By Foster Hughes, City Manager