New Bern Autism Awareness 5k Run/Walk – Photo Galley

What a great start to the morning with Emilio and Lindell Davis of Davis Distributor, LLC, co-hosts of the first New Bern Autism Awareness 5k Run/Walk, along with co-host Deborah Kania, Founder of Autismazing, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.
A bouncy house, bubble machine, games, EasterSeals SensABLE food truck, hot dogs, special creations by Breanna Kusnierczy, and more rounded out the day.
If you want a photo from the gallery, email us and we would be happy to provide a copy. We also have other photos not in this gallery.
by Cyndi Papia