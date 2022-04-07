NCWorks Weekly Job Board for April 6, 2022

Broad Street Take Out – Line Cooks [JO #12156023]
BSH Home Appliances – Machine Operators (2nd Shift) [JO #12182630]
Camp Sea Gull/Camp Seafarer (Pamlico County) – Admin Assistant II [JO #12179247]
CARTS – Assistant Transportation Director [JO #12175048]
City of Havelock – Utilities Service Worker [JO #12153764]
City of New Bern – PST/Telecommunicator [JO #12176762]
Clarke Power Services – Diesel Techician/Truck Mechanic [JO #12179474]
Coastal Beverage Company – Area Manager [JO #12179799]
County of Jones – Accounting Technician III (F/T) [JO #12178326]
County of Pamlico – Natural Resource Conservationist [JO #12182917]
Craven Community College – Veterans Affairs Coordinator [JO #12176871]
Craven County Govt – Human Resources Placement Specialist [JO #12178893]
Duke Energy – Lead Utility Crew [JO #12179508]
East Carolina Home Care – Certified Nursing Assistants [JO #12179912]
Eastern Carolina Council – Finance Director [JO #12154171]
First Citizens Bank – Float Financial Services Rep. [JO #12175580]
Hardee’s (Bridgeton) – Breakfast Shift Leader [JO #12159575]
Greene Lamp – Career Advisor/Title I [JO #12149253]
Interfaith Refugee Ministry – Job Developer [JO #12137331]
Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson – Highway Project Engineer [JO #12180327]
Mr. C’s Lawn Care & Landscaping – Lawn Maintenance Worker [JO #12156086]
New Directions Technologies – Systems Coordinator [JO #12183394]
Precise Systems – Aircraft Mechanic II (Air Frames) [JO #12179697]
R. L. Thompson – Dump Truck Drivers [JO #12183401]
Smithfield Foods – Farm Herdsperson (Trenton) [JO #12179229]
The Sherwin Williams Company – Store Associate [JO #12182473]
United Connections Logistics – CDL A or B Drivers [JO #12159426]
United Home Care – Personal Care Assistants [JO #12181959]
WorkSteer Staffing – Apprentice Plumber [JO #12163183]
For more details/how to apply, visit ncworks.gov and search by JOB # or Text NCWORKSJOBS to 877-916-6901.
For more information, visit Career Center – Craven, 2836 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC, call 252-514-4828, send an email, or text NCWORKSJOBS to 877-916-6901.
By Reeshema Walker, Center Manager, NCWorks Career Center