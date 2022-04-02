Mad Hatter Tea House Hosts Grand Opening

April 2, 2022
Mad Hatter Tea House
Mad Hatter Tea House opening day (photos by Cyndi Papia)

Missy Harker and her daughter Loriann Harker held the grand opening of their new business, Mad Hatter Tea House, yesterday, April 1, 2022.

The Mad Hatter offers all things tea and coffee along with Bones coffee and accessories for tea and coffee.

Enjoy your favorite beverage while you relax in the cozy atmosphere.

The Mad Hatter Tea House is located at 3809 Dr MLK Blvd. in New Bern. The tea house is open Monday – Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

By Wendy Card

 

