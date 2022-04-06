Join James W. Smith Elementary for Craven Agricultural Day

For the past 14 years James W. Smith Elementary in Craven County has hosted an “Ag Day” for all students. The objective of this event is to help students understand how the agricultural industry has affected the growth and development of North Carolina.
This event is made possible each year through donations and community sponsorships. Local companies strive to support existing educational programs in communities where they have a business presence and also seek to create new learning opportunities, especially in agriculture. We appreciate all that have taken the time and resources to invest in our youth.
“As a teacher and a member of a farm family myself, I see the importance of teaching students about agriculture and its effects on our daily lives,” said Kristen McCoy, teacher at James W. Smith Elementary in Cove City. “Hopefully they will share what they have learned with their families.”
We will have animals, plants, equipment and much more that represent our Agricultural Industry in North Carolina.
Please join us on Thursday, April 7th at James W. Smith Elementary, 150 Kooncetown Rd., Cove City, from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. for this fun-filled learning day.
Questions? Contact Kristen McCoy at 252-514-6466.
By Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations, Craven County Schools