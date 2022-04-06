Join CarolinaEast’s Hospitalist Dr. Deborah Milkowski for First “Walk with a Doc” Event

CarolinaEast Health System is introducing a new program, Walk with a Doc, the first of its kind in New Bern. Walk with a Doc events will be held each month and will include discussions on various health topics by local physicians. The inaugural walk will take place on Saturday, April 9 at 9:00 a.m. at Creekside Park, located at 1821 Old Airport Road.
Dr. Deborah Milkowski, a hospitalist at CarolinaEast Medical Center, will be hosting a discussion on “Healthy Habits: Avoiding the 4 Biggest Obstacles to Good Health,” followed by a walk at Creekside Park. Dr. Milkowski is passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health through good nutrition and exercise.
Walk with a Doc is an international nonprofit organization started by Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio. In 2005, Dr. Sabgir invited 100 patients and community members to go for a walk with him in a local park. Since then, the movement has spread around the globe and now hundreds of communities are enjoying the countless benefits of walking with their healthcare providers on an ongoing basis.
The New Bern Walk with a Doc chapter was established by a group of CarolinaEast cardiopulmonary professionals hoping to promote healthy habits in the community. Funding for the chapter was made possible through a grant from the CarolinaEast Foundation.
Walk with a Doc events are free and open to all ages and all abilities. Participants are encouraged to walk at their own pace. For more information regarding the New Bern Walk with a Doc chapter and future walks, visit WalkWithADoc.
By Chelsea Robinson, Public Relations Specialist, CarolinaEast Health System