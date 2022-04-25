International Film Series Wraps Up with “Come What May”

Craven Community College’s Lifetime Learning Center (LLC) will wrap up Explorations: The International Film Series 2021-22 with “Come What May” this Friday, April 29. This annual film series is offered by the Craven CC Foundation.
“Come What May” is a film that shares the story of German troops entering France in 1940. Many residents are forced to flee, including the residents of one small village, Pas-de-Calais. They pack up everything and leave. Paul, the village mayor, leads the group along with his wife and musician, Mado, who tries to bring peace on their journey. Suzanne, a young teacher, is among them with a young son, whose father was arrested at the start of the war. Upon release, the boy’s father tries to find his son, along with a Scottish officer who may be able to find a ship and return to England. This story will take you along sharing each character’s journey as they seek peace in a time of violence.
Each film takes place in Orringer Auditorium on the New Bern campus on Fridays and has two show times: a matinee at 2:30 p.m. and an evening screening at 7:30 p.m. Due to the variety of languages and accents represented, as well as accommodation for the hearing impaired, all films are shown with English subtitles.
The public is welcome and admission is free. Donations at the door are welcome and help support the series.
Note: The LLC will be following all State and College mandates regarding health and safety protocols. Until further notice, plan to bring and wear a mask at all events held in Orringer Auditorium.
Movie trailers and more information can be found at www.cravencc.edu/llc/