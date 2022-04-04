Help Local Students Compete at the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals

The Grover C. Fields Problem 3 OM team is eligible to compete at the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals at Iowa State University May 25th – 28th, 2022. The team of 6th, 7th, 8th, and one 1st grader from Brinson Memorial Elementary (coached by Anne Morini and Meghan Evans): Kaitlyn Allen, Lilianna Sobrido, Ian Miller, Claire Morini, Connor Bertling, Evan Miller and Fiona Evans qualified for the World Finals by winning 2nd place at the North Carolina State Tournament in Cullowhee on April 2nd.
The team created an original musical production about a lesser-known historical figure set in the 1500s. Their presentation also included a number of required elements including set pieces that were scored on engineering transformation from one scene to another. Grover C. Fields is a public Middle School in Craven County North Carolina. OM almost didn’t happen this year at Grover due to COVID-19 restrictions this fall. The team had a late start in early November when volunteers were allowed back in the schools.
OM is completely volunteer coached and run at all levels of competition. The Grover students also adopted one student from Brinson Elementary who was interested in the Primary (K-2) level problem. Brinson had 8 students interested in OM this year but the teams are capped at 7. The Middle School students didn’t hesitate to invite the young teammate to join them.
Odyssey of the Mind is an international team-based creative problem-solving competition that engages students in their learning by allowing their knowledge and ideas to come to life in an exciting, productive environment. Participants build 21st Century Skills, create new friendships, and are able to recognize and explore their true potential. Problems naturally lend themselves to a STEM and Art focus also requiring a dramatic presentation. Students bring their solutions to competition on the local, state, and World level. Teams from almost every state and 25 other countries participate in the program.
The team will be fundraising $20,000 to pay for the expenses to go to the competition. To donate to the fundraiser, click here.
By Jennifer Bertling