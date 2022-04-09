Great Time at SuperKids Fun Run – Were you framed?

April 8, 2022

3 to 4 year olds running

What a fabulous day at the Neuse River Bridge Run (NRBR): SuperKids Fun Run yesterday – full of music, games, and smiling faces!

Kids ages 3 to 12 participated, and all were awarded a medal and received a goodie bag. An additional NRBR medal was given to the winning boy and girl in each age category.

Shout-out to the volunteers, including the Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) students from Craven Community College who all ran with the only runner in the age 11-12 group.

If you want a photo from the gallery, email us and we would be happy to provide a copy.

By Cyndi Papia

