Friends of the Library Present “Medicinal Use of Herbs”

The Friends of the Friends of the New Bern-Craven County Public Library presents “Medicinal Use of Herbs” at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, in the library auditorium.
Susan Jocius Martinelli is a retired pharmacist and has studied alternative medicine for twenty years. She has received training in Medicinal Herbalism and is a member of both the American Herbalist Guild and the American Botanical Council.
Parents can register their children in grades K-5 in a simultaneous garden program that will include a craft and a read-aloud story. Register by calling the Youth Services Department at 252-638-7815.
By Joanne Straight