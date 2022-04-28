Friends of the Library Present “Medicinal Use of Herbs”

April 27, 2022

Friends of the Library logo
The Friends of the Friends of the New Bern-Craven County Public Library presents “Medicinal Use of Herbs” at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, in the library auditorium.

Susan Jocius Martinelli is a retired pharmacist and has studied alternative medicine for twenty years. She has received training in Medicinal Herbalism and is a member of both the American Herbalist Guild and the American Botanical Council.

Parents can register their children in grades K-5 in a simultaneous garden program that will include a craft and a read-aloud story. Register by calling the Youth Services Department at 252-638-7815.

By Joanne Straight

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Shaking hands Support New Bern Now

Payment Options

RSS Recent Shows

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design