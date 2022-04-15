Enrollment Information for Craven Pre-kindergarten Programs

Parents who are interested in enrolling their four-year-old child in one of the pre-kindergarten programs provided in the Craven County School District for the 2022- 2023 school year will have two ways to apply. Children must be four years of age on or before August 31, 2022, to qualify. Parents can apply on-line for their child who meets the age requirement, or they can apply at the in-person registration that will be held on Friday, May 6th, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at West New Bern Recreation Center, located at 1225 Pinetree Drive in New Bern.
Parents who are interested in applying on-line and click on the link to begin the Pre-K Application for 2022-2023. The purpose of the application is to determine eligibility of the applicant’s four-year-old for the North Carolina Pre-Kindergarten, Title 1 and/or Head Start Programs offered in Craven County. Parents will need to upload their child’s official birth certificate and proof of family income. Proof of income can be two consecutive pay stubs or an annual tax document. All information will remain confidential.
Parents who prefer to apply in-person at the West New Bern Recreation Center on May 6th will need to bring their child’s official birth certificate, as well as proof of family income. It is not necessary for the child to be present at the registration.
The NC Pre-Kindergarten Program is designed to provide high-quality educational experiences to enhance school readiness for eligible four-year-old children. Participants for the NC Pre-Kindergarten Program will be selected based on program criteria, which includes family income. Applicants will be notified of the selection at a later date. There is no cost to families who are selected to participate. NC Pre-Kindergarten classes are located in various sites across Craven County.
The Craven County NC- Pre-Kindergarten Program is supported by the Division of Child Development and Early Education and by local community organizations, including Craven County Schools, Craven Smart Start, Coastal Community Action Head Start and private childcare centers. For more information contact Renee’ Harrell at 252-244-3225.
By Pinkie S. Moore, Community Outreach Coordinator, Craven Smart Start, Inc.