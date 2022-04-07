Enjoy “Bees and Blooms” Exhibit on Display at The NC History Center

Tryon Palace presents “Bees and Blooms”, a new exhibit in the Cannon Gallery at the North Carolina History Center. It celebrates the art of nature, and the beauty and wonder of bees and their relationship with blooms. This photography collection by photographer and beekeeper, Deana B. Marion, is sure to amaze. The collection captures acts of pollination with macro images of bees and blooms in their native environment.
The plight of pollinators, their value to our food supply, and the causes for their declining population have received national attention. But many do not know that pollination by honeybees is responsible for one-third of our food and nearly $20 billion in value to agricultural crops each year in the United States. Having witnessed the alarming population decline of pollinators firsthand, Deana B understands the importance of these issues.
Deana B’s macro photography talents began with weekend classes taught by Barbara Brundege through the University of California Extension, Santa Cruz, in 2002. She was encouraged to “get closer, get closer,” and later gained tremendous insight from a mentorship with Barbara focusing on enhancing the images to capture the intricate features of flowers with bees. Since 2010, she has specialized in photographing bees on blooms in exquisite detail, taken from only several inches away.
“Bees and Blooms” features large images of colorful bees and blooms that allow the viewer to appreciate the art of nature at eye level and see the beauty and wonder of bees and blooms, their interdependence and importance. The large glossy metal and metallic canvas prints utilize high-definition photographic imaging to enhance the “bee-utiful” details, depth of field and background illumination.
These photos will leave you with a new appreciation of bees and the art of pollination. Bees and Blooms opened April 5th and is on exhibit in the Cannon Gallery through August 28, 2022.
The North Carolina History Center is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays, and is located at 529 S. Front Street, New Bern. For more information, www.tryonpalace.
By Nancy Figiel, Public Affairs Director, Tryon Palace