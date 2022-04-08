If you enjoyed the high-flying acts at our Vaudeville show, you’ll love “Found Across Time” this weekend, April 8th and 9th at 7:30 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre.
Presented by the Dangerous Prodigy Circus, Found Across Time is a high-flying aerial show that invites you to experience the magic of the circus as they follow Calliope, a wanderlust explorer, on her adventure through the decades. Excitement, heartbreak, and mystery paves the road for the ever-curious Calliope, but who is to say where she will end up?
Tickets are going fast! Get yours today.
By New Bern Civic Theatre