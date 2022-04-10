Craven Smart Start Celebrates Significant Children’s Observances

April is a special month for early childhood programs like Craven Smart Start, as the month has three significant children’s observances. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month; the Month of the Military Child; and the Week of the Young Child is observed from April 2nd to April 8th this year. Craven Smart Start staff are taking part in activities to celebrate these special observances.
For the Week of the Young Child, Craven Smart Start staff will be painting rocks with the tag #cravensmartstart and hiding them around Craven County for children and their families to look for. Once children and parents find them, they are encouraged to tag us on Facebook. Craven Smart Start staff will be painting rocks throughout the month of April, so keep looking for #cravensmartstart rocks and tagging us on Facebook. We hope Craven County families enjoy this fun activity and that they will do it with their children.
For Child Abuse Prevention Month, Craven Smart Start and other child advocates in Craven County are working hard to help all children grow up in safe, stable nurturing homes and communities, as they remind the public that child maltreatment is preventable, for there are programs, strategies and policies proven to strengthen families so they can address their basic needs and better care for their children. One of the main ways of making the public more aware of child abuse prevention services is the planting of pinwheels for prevention in key locations in our community. Craven Smart Start staff joined other child advocates on April 1st for” a pinwheel” parade and a pinwheel planting activity on grassy lot at the corner of Middle and Broad Streets.
Craven Smart Start has also provided pinwheels to the New Bern Police Department for their pinwheel display and will be providing pinwheels to the Havelock Police Department for a display by their department. Craven Smart Start staff will continue to participate in Child Abuse Prevention activities including participating on “Go Blue Day” on April 21st by wearing blue and posting a photo on the C5’s a Go Blue Day event page.
April has been designated as the Month of the Military Child, underscoring the significant role that military children play in the armed forces community and the daily sacrifices they make. The Defense Department reports that there are more than 1.6 million military children who face challenges and unique experiences as a result of their parents’ military service. Our Craven Smart Start staff will be joining other advocates in our community as they recognize the military children in Craven County by wearing purple on April 8th for Purple Up Day.
For more information about these children’s observances and how to participate in them, email Pinkie Moore, Community Outreach Coordinator for Craven Smart Start.
By Pinkie S. Moore, Community Outreach Coordinator, Craven Smart Start, Inc.