Craven County Commissioners’ Meeting Agenda — April 18, 2022

1. PUBLIC HEARING PROJECT COAST – ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: Jeff Wood, Economic Development Director
Pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 158-7.1, Craven County (hereinafter “County”) intends to convey for economic development purposes a fee simple interest in a +/- 2.5-acre tract (hereinafter “Tract”) of land, the Tract being a portion of the Tract known as Lot 19-4 in the Craven County Industrial Park. The value of the Tract is Twenty Thousand and no/100 Dollars ($20,000.00) an acre, for a total value of Fifty Thousand and no/100 Dollars ($50,000.00), and the County intends to convey and sell same for such value. The County believes the proposed conveyance will stimulate and stabilize the local economy, result in the creation of a substantial number of new permanent jobs in the County, and result in increased tax revenues to the County.
Board Action: Receive Information from the Public
2. CONSENT AGENDA
A. MARCH 28, 2022, SPECIAL CALLED MEETING MINUTES AND APRIL 4, 2022 REGULAR SESSION MINUTES
The Board will be requested to approve the special session minutes of March 28, 2022 and regular session minutes of April 4, 2022, as shown in Attachment #2.A.
B. TAX RELEASES AND REFUNDS
The Board will be requested to approve the tax releases and refunds, as shown in Attachment #2.B
C. ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REQUEST TO SET PUBLIC HEARING PROJECT BLUE FIN
Project Blue Fin is a local manufacturer, White River Marine, who announced plans to invest $34 million dollars in real estate, machining & equipment in its existing facility and create and maintain over 500 jobs in five years. To assist in this investment, the Craven County Board of Commissioners will provide a jobs performance grant of $600,000 over five years. This grant coincides with grants offered by the state of North Carolina announced by the Governor on May 20, 2021.
Pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 158-7.1, The Economic Development Department requests that the Craven County Board of Commissioners hold a public hearing on these matters at 7:00 pm or soon thereafter on Monday, May 2, 2022, in the Commissioners’ Room in the Craven County Administration Building, and all interested persons are invited to attend and present their views.
The Board will be requested to set a public hearing on Project Blue Fin on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 7:00 pm or as soon thereafter in the Commissioners’ Room in the County Administration Building.
D. BROADBAND PROVIDERS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING
At a Special Called meeting on March 28th to address the broadband issue in Craven County, the Board of Commissioners agreed to submit letters of support for the following proposals:
- Cebridge Acquisition, LP (“Optimum) (Suddenlink/Altice) with a $250,000 match
- Connect Holdings, LLC d/b/a Brightspeed (CenturyLink/Lumen) Option 1 with a $500,000 match
- Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications) with a $150,000 match.
These three broadband providers are utilizing a State of North Carolina-funded program known as Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant to deploy broadband services to unserved areas.
It is necessary to formalize these agreements, so a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is provided in Attachment #2.D for each of the providers.
The Board is requested to authorize the Chair’s signature for each MOU.
Board Action: A roll call vote is needed to approve the consent agenda items
3. TRIED BY FIRE PRESENTATION: Bonita Simmons
Per the request of Commissioner Jones, Ms. Bonita Simmons will provide a presentation about the non-profit Tried By Fire, Inc. on a project titled My Sister’s House which is a re-entry plan to provide living quarters for females who have recently re-entered society from incarceration.
Information regarding her presentation is shown in Attachment #3.
Board Action: Information only
4. JUVENILE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL PRESENTATION: Jennifer Dacey, Chair
Mrs. Jennifer Dacey, Chair, will present the Council’s recommended funding allocations for FY 22-23 for the Board’s approval, as shown in Attachment #4.
Board Action: A vote to approve recommendations.
5. ACT WORK READY COMMUNITIES’ RECOGNITION: George Kramer, Business Service Representative for Eastern Carolina Workforce Development Board
In the 1990’s, North Carolina introduced the ACT Work Keys, Career Readiness Certificate (CRC) and Business Profiling programs to promote economic development and viability throughout the state. Craven County school system adopted the programs in their Career and Technical Education curricula with profiling offered by the Workforce Development Boards.
The Work Keys program prepares the students for the CRC assessments in critical skill areas of reading, mathematics and locating information. Certificates are awarded at the Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum levels acknowledging skill proficiency. Profiling of incumbent workers establish the skill levels required to perform work. Identified skill gaps are targeted for additional training.
In 2013, the program was expanded to promote the National Work Ready Communities Initiative to affirm viability of efforts. This initiative focused on employers’ recognition and the use of certificates in their hiring/ training efforts. Local business services teams, including educational, economic and workforce development board representatives contacted area employers to acquaint and affirm program recognition and certificate level. The initiative established county achievement goals based upon population data and expanded the categories of Certificate candidates to include employed and unemployed persons, transitioning adults, veterans and other categories not identified.
Craven County earned recognition in August of 2015 as a Work Ready Community and has continued to maintain status through certificate assessments and employer endorsements. This is the fourth recognition earned by the county. To date, Craven County has issued 5,471-NCRCs with 117-employers acknowledging that Craven County has a skilled workforce ready to meet business demands.
Congratulations to Craven County for becoming an ACT Work Ready Community!
Board Action: Information only
6. CRAVEN AGING PLANNING BOARD BUDGET REVISION – Clayton Gaskins, Chair
Clayton Gaskins, Chairman of the Craven Aging Planning Board, will present the recommended budget revisions from the CAPB Budget Committee for FY2021-2022 for the HCCBG, as shown in Attachment #6.
CARTS has reverted funding; Havelock has received additional funds for Senior Center Operations; and DSS has shifted funds from In-Home Care Management, as well as received additional funds for Senior Center Operations. (A portion of this new funding for Senior Center Operations will be used to fund the salary for the Senior Center Coordinator and the CSSA position which are currently all County Funds.
Funds are reimbursed at 90%, with a 10% County match.
Board Action: Approve the HCCBG Revised FY21-22 Budget and Approve Budget Amendment. A Roll Call Vote is needed.
DEPARTMENTAL MATTERS
7. HEALTH DEPARTMENT – DENTAL BUDGET AMENDMENT: Scott Harrelson, Health Department Director
Since the dental unit has left Craven County Health Department’s location and moved back to the schools, we have seen a 44% increase in our patient visits in the past 8 months (July 2021 – Feb 2022). As of March 25, 2022, we have received 96% of our Medicaid revenues.
To continue with our services, we need additional funding in medical supplies and contractual lines so that we can continue to provide our services to those children in need in Craven, Pamlico and Jones counties.
See Budget Amendment in the amount of $50,000 in Attachment #7.
Board Action: Approve the Budget Amendment in the amount of $50,000.
A Roll Call Vote is needed.
8. PLANNING CDBG NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION GRANT PROGRAM: Chip Bartlett, Insight Planning & Development
Craven County has been awarded $750,000.00 in CDBG Neighborhood Revitalization (CDBG-NR) grant funds from the North Carolina Department of Commerce Rural Economic Development Division. These funds will be used to perform rehabilitation activities on up to six (6) structures. Currently the needs assessment and qualification determinations are being completed, so individual recipients have not been chosen at this time.
To move forward with activities associated with this grant funding and remain in compliance, we ask the Board of Commissioners to authorize the Chairman to adopt and sign the Resolution and Policies below:
- Project Budget Ordinance
- Financial Management Resolution
- Housing Assistance Policy
- Housing Construction Contract Award Policy
- Citizen Participation Plan
- Residential Anti-displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan
- Local Jobs Initiative (Section 3) Plan
- Temporary Relocation Policy
- Code of Conduct
- Fair Housing Policy
- Excessive Force Policy
- Procurement Standards Policy Plan
- Equal Opportunity Plan
- Language Assistance Plan (Providing Meaningful Communication with Person with Limited English Proficiency)
- Recipient’s Plan to Further Fair Housing
See Attachment #8.
Board Action: Approve adoption of the CDBG Neighborhood Revitalization Grant Program’s Resolutions and Policies, and the authorization of Chairman’s signature on the Resolution and Policies. A Roll Call Vote is needed.
9. SOCIAL SERVICES BUDGET AMENDMENT: Geoffrey Marett, Social Services Director
Additional funding has been awarded for Energy programs Share the Warmth and Share the Light (new). These funds are 100% state, there is no County match.
See Budget Amendment in the amount of $6,353.00, as shown in Attachment #9, along with other supporting documents.
Board Action: Approve the Budget Amendment in the amount of $6,353.00 for funding received for energy programs Share the Warmth and Share the Light.
A Roll Call Vote is needed.
10. ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROJECT COAST: Jeff Wood, Economic Development Director
Pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 158-7.1, Craven County (hereinafter “County”) intends to convey for economic development purposes a fee simple interest in a +/- two and 1/2 (2.5) acre tract (hereinafter “Tract”) of land, the Tract being Lot 19-4 in the Craven County Industrial Park. The value of the Tract is Twenty Thousand and no/100 Dollars ($20,000.00) an acre, for a total value of Fifty Thousand and no/100 Dollars ($50,000.00), and the County intends to convey and sell same for such value.
The County believes the proposed conveyance will stimulate and stabilize the local economy, result in the creation and retention of a substantial number of new permanent jobs in the County, and result in increased tax revenues to the County. The purchaser is a locally owned company with 6 employees and this development will allow them to grow over 25 employees in five years.
The Economic Development Department requests that the Craven County Board of Commissioners approve the Resolution, shown as Attachment #10, authorizing the conveyance of real property for economic development purposes.
Board Action: Approve the Resolution to authorize sale of Lot 19-4 as requested.
11. FINANCE – ANNUAL AUDIT CONTRACT: Craig Warren, Finance Director
Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Co., P.A. has submitted a proposal, shown in
Attachment #11, to perform the County’s annual audit for the current fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. The proposed fee is $72,600.00, the same fee charged for fiscal year 2021; and represents the final year of the three (3) year cost proposal previously approved by Commissioners. Staff recommends that the County continue to contract with Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Co., P.A. for the performance of the County’s annual audit for fiscal year 2022.
Board Action: Approve the audit contract with Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Co., P.A. for fiscal year 2022.
12. APPOINTMENTS
- PENDING
- CURRENT
- UPCOMING
Board Action: Appointments will be effective immediately, unless otherwise specified.
A. Pending:
Community Child Protection Team
Craven Aging Planning Board
B. Current:
Juvenile Crime Prevention Council
- Applicant Wendy Phillips Peaden (See Attachment #12.B) seeks appointment to fill the DSS seat previously held by Deborah Walker
Voluntary Agriculture District Advisory Board – all seek reappointment and are eligible
- Wyatt Whitford (District 1)
- David Parker (District 2)
- Glen Ipock (District 2)
- Carl Turner (District 5)
Craven County Board of Adjustments –
- John Brazelton (Deceased) – Seat 5 vacancy
Board of Equalization and Review – seeks reappointment
- Jimmy Dillahunt (District 3 – appointed 2012)
C. UPCOMING: Terms Expiring May 2022
Board of Equalization and Review – seeks reappointment
- Joe Fogleman (District 1 – appointed 2012)
Craven Community College Board of Trustees – 2 applications on file
- Jennifer Dacey (does not seek reappointment)
13. COUNTY ATTORNEY’S REPORT: Arey Grady
A. INITIAL OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY – 107 BLUEBERRY LN., NEW BERN (PARCEL NUMBER 5-014-216)
The County has received an offer in the amount of $2,430.00 for this real property, which was acquired through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $1,508.33. The tax value of this property is $2,430.00. Attachment #13.A contains copies of the Offer to Purchase, Foreclosure Deed, GIS information, and proposed resolution approving the offer and authorizing the upset bid process.
Should the Board of Commissioners approve this transaction, the proposed resolution should be adopted, which will in turn authorize advertisement for upset bids. Once the upset bid process is concluded, this transaction will be brought back before the Board of Commissioners for final approval.
Board Action: Adopt resolution approving transaction and authorizing upset bid process.
B. RULES OF PROCEDURE REVISION DISCUSSION
Attachment #13.B contains a blue-inked revision to the Craven County Board of Commissioners Rules of Procedures addressing a new start time for the evening meeting and Boards and Commissions appointment length of service; along with some basic grammar and structural updates that do not affect content.
Board Action: Consider adoption of the revised Rules of Procedures
14. COUNTY MANAGER’S REPORT: Jack Veit
15. COMMISSIONERS’ REPORTS
