Craven Community Chorus Spring Concert

Craven Community Chorus presents: “UP, UP AND AWAY” under the direction of Philip Evancho. Accompaniment will be The Trent River Orchestra and pianist Cheryl Arthur Kite. The chorus will perform Schubert’s “Mass in G” along with songs from Mary Poppins Returns (Choral Highlights), Irving Berlin: “A Century of Song,” Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Concert dates are May 19 at 7:00 p.m., May 21 at 3:00 p.m., May 22 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $10. Performances will be held in Orringer Hall on the campus of Craven Community College in New Bern. Tickets will be available at Bank of the Arts, UPS Store, Fuller’s Music, Kitchen on Trent, Harris Teeter (NB locations) and chorus members and at the door (if available).
For more information contact Marilyn Davis at 252-670-0230. Visit us on Facebook.
By Marilyn Davis