Craven Board of Education Announces Vacancy for District 1 Seat

The Craven County Board of Education wishes to announce the resignation of Board of Education member Ms. Stefanie King. Ms. King resigned her position to enable her to focus on her obligations and commitment to her career as a school leader. On receiving Ms. King’s resignation on Thursday, March 17, 2022, during the Board of Education Meeting Chairman Frances Boomer shared the following, “I am deeply grateful for the service of Ms. King to the children and staff of Craven County Schools, and most especially to the families, she served in District 1. We will greatly miss Ms. King, however, we completely understand that she must follow her heart and passion for making a difference.”
As a result of Ms. King’s resignation from the Board, the Craven County Board of Education is seeking interested candidates to apply for the vacancy created by her resignation. All interested candidates must fulfill the requirements listed on the application to apply for this seat. Interested individuals must submit their completed application with all required references to the Craven County Board of Education Central Services (3600 Trent Road, New Bern, NC 28562).
All application materials must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022. Applicants are asked to please address and submit all materials to the Board of Education in the care of Mrs. Heather Nelder, Administrative Assistant. To view the application please click here.
The Board of Education will review all applications that meet the requirements and select candidates for interview. Any eligible candidate must be prepared to interview on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Board of Education Central Services Building. It is the goal of the Board of Education to announce the selected candidate for this vacancy at the April 14, 2022, regular Board of Education Meeting.
If interested candidates have any questions or need to seek additional information, please email Mrs. Heather Nelder, Administrative Assistant to the Board of Education.
By Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations