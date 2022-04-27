Coastal Women’s Forum Celebrates Women First Responders

As Coastal Women’s Forum continues our journey of Charting a New Course, our May evening meeting will feature the second of our two part series, Celebrating Women First Responders!
Please join us on Tuesday, May 3, to hear from New Bern’s recently promoted Crime Analyst and Intelligence Detective, Gabby Barrera.
Gabby joined the New Bern Police Department in January 2019. She served as a patrol officer and training officer, and was promoted to detective this March. In her new role, she is responsible for analyzing crime and police incident reports for patterns, and developing recommendations for operations, planning and research activities.
Gabby obtained her basic law enforcement certification from the Coastal Plain Police Academy in Wilson, North Carolina. Prior to attending the police academy, she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology and Criminal Justices Sciences from Barton College. Gabby also earned a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from North Carolina Wesleyan College.
She began her law enforcement career with the Wilson Police Department as a patrol officer in 2017. She transferred to the New Bern Police Department in 2019 to be closer to her family.
Gabby shares that one of the most rewarding aspects of her law enforcement career is positively engaging with her community every day. She is an amazing teacher who works tirelessly to keep the community safe and thriving!
During her rare free time, Gabby enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and loves spending time on the beach and being outdoors. She is looking forward to meeting everyone at Coastal Women’s Forum!
Registration is required. Registration deadline is Sunday, May 1st, by 5:00 p.m.
Meal Cancellation Policy:
If you made a reservation and cannot attend, please CANCEL your reservation via email no later than noon on the Sunday before the evening meeting and via email no later than noon on the Monday before the lunch meeting or you will be responsible to cover the cost of your meal.
To register, click here on link.
Submitted by Coastal Women’s Forum