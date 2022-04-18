CarolinaEast Foundation Dining Out Against Cancer Fundraiser

On each Tuesday during the month of May, the CarolinaEast Foundation will be hosting “Dining Out Against Cancer” at various local restaurants in New Bern. During this community-wide fundraising event, a portion of the sales at participating restaurants will be donated to the CarolinaEast Foundation for the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center patients and special programs designed to enhance cancer patients’ quality of life.
The “Dining Out Against Cancer” dates are May 3, May 10, May 17, May 24, and May 31.
“The past two years have been challenging for everyone, including the restaurant industry,” said Jared Brinkley, CarolinaEast Foundation Executive Director. “Dining Out Against Cancer is a great opportunity for our community to support our local restaurants and at the same time, support our cancer warriors.”
Twenty-five restaurants have signed on to participate in “Dining Out Against Cancer.” Participating restaurants include:
- 37th Street Pizza – 2402 Neuse Blvd.
- Attitude’s Pub & Grille – 32 Shoreline Dr.
- Annabelle’s Restaurant – 3100 Dr. M.L.K Jr. Blvd., in the New Bern Mall
- Arturo’s Mexican Restaurant – 1900A South Glenburnie Road
- Baker’s Kitchen – 227 Middle St.
- Beartown Bistro & Pizza Company – 1200 US HWY 70
- Bella’s Café & Catering – 323 Middle St.
- Captain Ratty’s Seafood & Steakhouse – 202 Middle St.
- Carolina Bagel – 3601 Trent Road, Suite 10
- Carolina Grill – 998 US HWY 70
- Cow Café – 319 Middle St.
- Crema Brew – 914 Broad St.
- Cypress Hall Kitchen & Bar – 219 Middle St.
- Famous Baking Company – 2210 Neuse Blvd.
- Famous Restaurant – 2210 Neuse Blvd.
- Friday’s 1890 Seafood – 2307 Neuse Blvd.
- Kitchen On Trent – 2500 Trent Road #26
- La Casetta Italian Restaurant – 2503 Neuse Blvd.
- MJ’s Raw Bar & Grille – 216 Middle St.
- Moore’s Olde Tyme Barbeque – 3621 Dr. M.L.K. Jr Blvd.
- Morgan’s Tavern & Grill – 235 Craven St.
- Musashi Japanese Steakhouse – 2041 South Glenburnie Road
- Paula’s Italian Restaurant – 3946 Dr. M.L.K. Jr Blvd.
- The Chelsea Restaurant – 335 Middle St.
- Zaxby’s of New Bern – 2006 South Glenburnie Road
Other restaurants wishing to participate in “Dining Out Against Cancer” and help support the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center at CarolinaEast Medical Center can contact the CarolinaEast Foundation by calling 252-633-8247 by Friday, April 15.
By Chelsea Robinson, Public Relations Specialist, CarolinaEast Health System