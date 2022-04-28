Candidate Forums for New Bern Aldermen for Wards 1, 2, 6 – Tomorrow, April 29, 2022

New Bern Now is looking forward to providing a unique opportunity for New Bern’s Voters and Candidates for Aldermen of Ward 1, 2, and 6.
Join us tomorrow, April 29, 2022, as we livestream to New Bern Now’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Katherine Adolf will be the Moderator.
10 – 11 a.m.: Ward 6 — Bob Brinson and Travis Oakley
1 – 2 p.m.: Ward 2 – Jameesha Harris (I), Hazel Royal, and Jennell Reddick
4 – 5 p.m.: Ward 1 – Sabrina Bengel (I), Rick Prill, and Bernard White
The questions will come from residents.
The video will be shared on NewBernNow.com, uploaded to New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM and 1450AM, our podcast channels and shared on our social media sites.
By Wendy Card, Editor