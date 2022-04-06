April ArtWalk Features “It’s a Spring Thing”

Community Artists Gallery will celebrate April with “ It’s a Spring Thing.” Our featured Artists are Jeff Sherman, photography; Chris Provard, watercolor artist; and Kimberly Daugherty, knitting one-of-a-kind handbags. Music will be provided by “The Craven Consort,” live chamber music from Renaissance to Modern.
Jeff Sherman’s photography is digitally enhanced. He enjoys taking photos of landscapes, birds, flowers, and much more.
Chris Provard has been a watercolor artist since early the ’90s. Her journey began as a Plein Air painter and paints beautiful landscapes, beach scenes, birds, and many local scenes of the area.
Kimberly Daugherty knits one-of-a-kind beautiful handbags.
The new “Emerging Artist” is Ben Lindemann, a photographer. Ben was trained in digital photography and has recently developed his drone skills in New Bern making aerial films and still photographs of historic sites, landscapes, and waterfront panorama. His favorite time to shoot are sunrise and sunsets. His work will be displayed in the upstairs Studio Annex. The program is implemented by CAGS and partially funded by NC Arts Council, Grassroots Program.
You are invited to visit our upstairs Studio Annex shared by Joyce Stratton, Susan Cheatham, Belinda Scheber, Heide Lock and Brenda Gear.
Visit our website for upcoming Art Classes. CAGS is nonprofit and staffed by our participating Artists.
Visit CommunityArtistsGallery.org or call 252-633-3715.
By Karen Rawson